Usually only 300 people get to experience the ever-popular Maur Hill-Mount Academy Annual League of St. Maur fundraiser, because that's all that can fit into a hotel ballroom.
This year the League of St. Maur event will be virtual and broadcast live at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 on the MH-MA YouTube channel. It opens the door so that hundreds can join in on the fun for free!
This year’s event is a throwback to the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s highlighting the days of telethons, phone booths and tuxedoes. The event replicates the days when stars would make guest appearances on a show to help the cause. Special guests include actor Tom Wilson (Biff from Back to the Future), Grammy nominated musical artist Matt Maher, KC Royals Hall of Famer Mike Sweeney and more!
Viewers will have the chance to support MH-MA throughout the night by bidding on online auction items or by giving a donation via phone call, text, Venmo, or on the school’s website at mh-ma.com. There are a variety of sponsorship levels from $50 to $20,000. Based on the sponsorship donation amount, packages include a variety of perks like dinner from Jack Stack Barbeque delivered to the guest’s door, beverages provided by MGP and Holladay Distillery, MH-MA gear, and more.
To help sponsor the event contact MH-MA Event Coordinator Abby Kesinger at 913-367-5482 or by email at akesinger@mh-ma.com. You won't want to miss the exciting event!
