University of Saint Mary

University of Saint Mary Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger has announced the Spring 2020 Dean's List. The following USM students ended the semester with a GPA of 3.5 or better.

Students on the Dean's List from local communities include:

Atchison: William Bart, Skyler Blakley, Josie Mize, Mallory Panchot, Hana Ronnebaum

Basehor: Mackenzie Bizzell, Mallory Gallet, Brayden Myers, Jordan Salb

Easton: Grace Dedeke, Madison O'Donnell, Clayton Price

Fort Leavenworth: Keisha Sexton, Haley Struck

Lancaster: Sara Potts

Lansing: Samantha Aguilar, Susie Aguilar, Sadie Brown, Zachary Crumpacker, Angela Dennis, Ellaura Foster, Skye Goodlin, Nicholas Holmes, Brendan Jamerson, Anna Loch, Cheyenne Logan, Jacob Lorenzen, Ilani Mann, Elena Nine, Michele Perez, Sandra Ramirez, Courtney Rexroat, Joshua Robinson, Dylan Rothery, Grace Sanford, Kylie Visocsky, Bailey Zinser

Leavenworth: Sujan Basnet, Savannah Cox, Elijah Creighton-Rhea, Caitlan Darting, Elizabeth DeWitt, Jacob Dodd, Ashley Fink, Dessie Forshee, Amanda French, Heather Gummo, Emily Heckman, Ramon Hernandez, Maria Howard, Avery Jaramillo, Justin Kearney, Rachel Kozuszek, Cathleen Legare, Abigail Logan, Jacob Low, Lorena Martinez, Nicholas McComas, Tyler McComas, Tara McQuillan, Cameron Morris, Adeline Pagan-Sanchez, Natalie Price, Andrew Richter, Genesis Rogers, Derek Rosello, Korian Runyan, Steele Sadler, Stephen Schafer, Morgan Schavee, Zachary Scott, Mariah Stein, Shelby Stouffer, Zachary Thiel, Jaylie Thornton, Ashley Van Gieson, Rebecca Wolfe

Linwood: Haleigh Linden, Mary Peterson

Muscotah: Logan Bowen

Nortonville: Kaylee Page, Jentry Seichepine

Ozawkie: Parker Wells

Tonganoxie: Reagan Arthaud, Mason Beach, Kyle Burge, MaKayla Callaghan, Teresa Dunn, Rebecca Lagger-Dyar

TONGANOXIE: Randa Lewis, Amanda Martin, Emily Scheilz

Troy: Tyler Franken

Weston, MO: Ashlynne Sanchez

Winchester: Cecelia Kern, Karisa Schmalz

The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The University of Saint Mary main campus is located at 4100 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, Kan. USM's Overland Park Campus at 4500 College Boulevard offers evening accelerated graduate and undergraduate degree-completion programs. The university also offers online programs. Visit stmary.edu for more information.

