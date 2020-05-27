University of Saint Mary Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger has announced the Spring 2020 Dean's List. The following USM students ended the semester with a GPA of 3.5 or better.
Students on the Dean's List from local communities include:
Atchison: William Bart, Skyler Blakley, Josie Mize, Mallory Panchot, Hana Ronnebaum
Basehor: Mackenzie Bizzell, Mallory Gallet, Brayden Myers, Jordan Salb
Easton: Grace Dedeke, Madison O'Donnell, Clayton Price
Fort Leavenworth: Keisha Sexton, Haley Struck
Lancaster: Sara Potts
Lansing: Samantha Aguilar, Susie Aguilar, Sadie Brown, Zachary Crumpacker, Angela Dennis, Ellaura Foster, Skye Goodlin, Nicholas Holmes, Brendan Jamerson, Anna Loch, Cheyenne Logan, Jacob Lorenzen, Ilani Mann, Elena Nine, Michele Perez, Sandra Ramirez, Courtney Rexroat, Joshua Robinson, Dylan Rothery, Grace Sanford, Kylie Visocsky, Bailey Zinser
Leavenworth: Sujan Basnet, Savannah Cox, Elijah Creighton-Rhea, Caitlan Darting, Elizabeth DeWitt, Jacob Dodd, Ashley Fink, Dessie Forshee, Amanda French, Heather Gummo, Emily Heckman, Ramon Hernandez, Maria Howard, Avery Jaramillo, Justin Kearney, Rachel Kozuszek, Cathleen Legare, Abigail Logan, Jacob Low, Lorena Martinez, Nicholas McComas, Tyler McComas, Tara McQuillan, Cameron Morris, Adeline Pagan-Sanchez, Natalie Price, Andrew Richter, Genesis Rogers, Derek Rosello, Korian Runyan, Steele Sadler, Stephen Schafer, Morgan Schavee, Zachary Scott, Mariah Stein, Shelby Stouffer, Zachary Thiel, Jaylie Thornton, Ashley Van Gieson, Rebecca Wolfe
Linwood: Haleigh Linden, Mary Peterson
Muscotah: Logan Bowen
Nortonville: Kaylee Page, Jentry Seichepine
Ozawkie: Parker Wells
Tonganoxie: Reagan Arthaud, Mason Beach, Kyle Burge, MaKayla Callaghan, Teresa Dunn, Rebecca Lagger-Dyar
TONGANOXIE: Randa Lewis, Amanda Martin, Emily Scheilz
Troy: Tyler Franken
Weston, MO: Ashlynne Sanchez
Winchester: Cecelia Kern, Karisa Schmalz
The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The University of Saint Mary main campus is located at 4100 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, Kan. USM's Overland Park Campus at 4500 College Boulevard offers evening accelerated graduate and undergraduate degree-completion programs. The university also offers online programs. Visit stmary.edu for more information.
