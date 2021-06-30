Kansas State University has announced spring graduates and honors.
Atchison: Lucas Ervin, Bachelor of Science; Jackson McCoole, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude; Canyon Miller, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Sidney Scott, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services, Cum Laude; Kylee Stec, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Dimitris Tsamolias, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Avery Wagner, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Casey Willyard, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Julie , Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Master of Accountancy, Magna Cum Laude
Effingham: Jacob Chalfant, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude
Holton: Ryder McAlexander, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management
Horton: Rylee Rodvelt, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness
Lancaster: Savanna Cohorst, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
Muscotah: Emily Wood, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Fort Hays State University
ATCHISON
Effingham (66023): Kathleen J. Oswald, a Bachelor of General Studies (education).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.