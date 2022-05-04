There is a change of leadership in the works for the forthcoming school year at Saint Benedict Catholic School in Atchison.
SBCS Principal Helen Schwinn announced in March her intent to step down from her position at the end of the current school year. Schwinn is completing her 36th year in education with experience as a secondary teacher and K-12 school principal and leader. Schwinn plans to continue her career path in education. Beginning in July, Schwinn will serve as Coordinator of Student Services with the School of Education at Benedictine College.
Stepping in to fill Schwinn’s shoes as the new principal will be Kevin Lunsford, of rural Easton.
“I am truly blessed to be named the 2022-23 Principal of St. Benedict Catholic School,” Lunsford communicated by email to the Atchison Globe. “I have heard so much about the family atmosphere at St. Benedict’s and am excited to be part of the community. St Benedict’s has many rich traditions and is truly a Catholic school where students and staff grow in their faith on a daily basis.”
Lunsford continued, “I cannot wait to meet the students, parents, and staff as we grow in partnership developing the best education for our students. I am excited to be a Raven once again after receiving my undergraduate and graduate degrees for Benedictine College. Once a Raven, always a Raven.”
Lunsford comes to the SBCS with 35 years of experience as a Catholic school teacher, coach, as well as a teacher and principal with Leavenworth Public Schools. Lunsford has also served as an assistant professor at Benedictine College with experience supervising student teachers at both BC and the University of St. Mary.
