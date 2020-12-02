LAWRENCE — The names of 918 graduates from the University of Kansas this summer have been announced by the University Registrar.
The pandemic has affected commencement celebrations for many KU graduates. Some summer graduates will choose to participate in KU’s 2021 Commencement ceremonies.
Spring 2020 graduates were announced in July, and fall 2020 graduates will be announced in early 2021. More Commencement information is available online.
Summer 2020 graduates
Atchison County
Korby P Anderson, Atchison, Master of Business Administration
Jackson County
Katlin Barr, Holton, Master of Science in Education in Higher Education
Aaron Thomas Blevins, Mayetta, Doctor of Philosophy in Aerospace Engineering
Nemaha County
Debra Kay Altenhofen, Seneca, Certificate in Internal Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.