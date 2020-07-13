LAWRENCE — More than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2020 semester.
The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 85 of 105 Kansas counties; 47 other states, territories, and Washington, D.C.; and 55 other countries.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy and Social Welfare. The School of Architecture & Design did not post a dean’s list this term. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
Students from your area are listed below. Not all counties are represented this term.
Atchison
Andrea Eagle, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Isaac Henderson, Atchison, School of Education
Genilda Journey, Atchison, School of Social Welfare
Lucy Kearney, Atchison, School of Nursing
Rachel Lemke, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cal Riedley, Atchison, School of Business
Madison Schmucker, Atchison, School of Pharmacy
Amanda Servaes, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Katelyn Hodge, Atchison, School of Business
Precious dela Cruz, Effingham, School of Health Professions
Matie Meeks, Effingham, School of Pharmacy
Liz Thompson, Effingham, School of Education
Brown
Nolan Brey, Fairview, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Journalism
Daniel Eccles, Hiawatha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Serena Gaskell, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Melissa King, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Tucker Taff, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Sydney Campbell, Robinson, School of Education
Jessica Geiger, Robinson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Doniphan
Kaitlyn Davidson, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Isaac Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Tucker Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Lexi Norris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Ashley Stock, Troy, School of Pharmacy
Kailey Davis, White Cloud, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jackson
Regan Baum, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Joshua Bjelland, Holton, School of Pharmacy
Grant Cawby, Holton, School of Engineering
Kylie Hulse-Nelson, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Ryan Taylor, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Natalie Wareham, Holton, School of Business
Taryn Weilert, Holton, School of Pharmacy
Charlotte Rooks, Hoyt, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Brady Snook, Mayetta, School of Engineering
Nemaha
Darrian Turner, Centralia, School of Social Welfare
Madison Williams, Sabetha, School of Business
Madison Emmons, Seneca, School of Education
Tyler Heinen, Seneca, School of Health Professions
Bridget Lierz, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Katelyn Wassenberg, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
