LAWRENCE — The names of more than 4,700 graduates from the University of Kansas this spring — representing 87 Kansas counties; 49 other states, territories, and Washington, D.C.; and 53 other countries — have been announced by the University Registrar.

Many spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments as part of the virtual 2020 Commencement. Names of summer 2020 graduates will be published in the fall, and not all graduates elect to have their names published by KU News Service.

The university is planning an in-person Commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020.

Listed below are graduates from the region:

ATCHISON COUNTY

Shannon M Brown, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Marija Crockett, Atchison, Doctor of Medicine

Kaitlyn Demaranville, Atchison, Master of Social Work

Samuel Alden Hausmann, Atchison, Doctor of Pharmacy

Katelyn Louise Hodge, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Business in Accounting

Genilda Genette Journey, Atchison, Bachelor of Social Work

Lucy Kearney, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sarah Ann Mullins, Atchison, Master of Occupational Therapy

Rachel Christine Schmidt, Atchison, Doctor of Medicine

Hannah Chrystine Scholz, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Precious Delos Santos Dela Cruz, Effingham, Bachelor of Science in Health Info Management

Matie K Meeks, Effingham, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies

Patrick Joseph Sullivan, Muscotah, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

BROWN COUNTY

Nolan W Brey, Fairview, Bachelor of Arts in French, Francophone & Italian Studies and Political Science and Bachelor of Science in Journalism in News

Kristopher Chandler Kneisley, Hiawatha, Bachelor of General Studies in Film & Media Studies and Bachelor of General Studies in English

Anne Louise Weingart, Hiawatha, Bachelor of Science in Business in Management & Leadership/Marketing

Sydney Jane Campbell, Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Unified Early Childhood Education

Matthew Aaron Enke, Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training

Abby Nichole Hanzlicek, Sabetha, Doctor of Medicine

Darrin John Wenger, Sabetha, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design

DONIPHAN COUNTY

Aubree Dale Robinson, Bendena, Bachelor of General Studies in Speech-Language-Hearing

Tucker J Morris, Troy, Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology

Conner Noel Mann, Wathena, Doctor of Pharmacy

Erica Noel Rush, Wathena, Doctor of Pharmacy

JACKSON COUNTY

Colby Robert Andreasen-Cannon, Holton, Doctor of Pharmacy

Dalton Lee Colhouer, Holton, Doctor of Pharmacy

Krista Clare Lane, Holton, Bachelor of Music Education

Kelcie M Matousek, Holton, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design

Kyle R Mick, Holton, Doctor of Pharmacy

Kara Ann Tanking, Holton, Doctor of Physical Therapy

Natalie Marie Wareham, Holton, Bachelor of Science in Business in Marketing

Steven R Wahweotten, Mayetta, Master of Urban Planning

Connor Tanking, Soldier, Master of Occupational Therapy

