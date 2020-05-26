MANHATTAN — The kinesiology department in the College of Health and Human Sciences at Kansas State University recently awarded $17,000 in scholarships to both current and incoming students who are enrolled in the kinesiology program.
The following local students, all who are or will be kinesiology majors, are scholarship recipients:
Ashley Pieper, senior, Lancaster, Service Excellence Scholarship
Kinesiology is the study of physical activity applied to health. Students in the program may choose an area of emphasis, including health pre-professional, applied exercise or physical activity and health promotion. The kinesiology department offers a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and the new bachelor's degree in integrative physiology. For more information on the department's offerings, visit hhs.k-state.edu/kines/.
