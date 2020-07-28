MANHATTAN — More than 3,370 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2020. The graduates are from 102 Kansas counties, 47 states and 47 countries.
The university awarded 2,517 bachelor's degrees, 663 master's degrees, 196 doctorates — 107 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
Nearly 630 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 212 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 199 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 218 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.
The following are students from local areas:
Atchison County
Atchison: Stone Clark, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management; Mary Colwell, Bachelor of Science in Education; Clark Cummings, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Ruth Eckert, Bachelor of Science; Jeremy Gray, Bachelor of Science in Milling Science and Management; Lesley Harness, Master of Arts in Teaching; Bret Huntington, Bachelor of Science; Cameron Kilgore, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Emily Rivers, Bachelor of Science; Charles Trotter, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Madeline Wagner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Cummings: Celina Binkley, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Tyler Nolting, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Effingham: Amber Kelly, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Secondary Major, Cum Laude
Nortonville: Jeremy Lutz, Bachelor of Science
Brown County
Everest: Mikaela Lehew, Master of Arts in Teaching
Hiawatha: Alec Cowley, Bachelor of Music Education; Alexis Schwalm, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Katherine Wist, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude
Horton: Izaak Ambler, Bachelor of Science; Derek Richardson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Sabetha: Lillian Brownlee, Bachelor of Arts; Anthony Martin, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering
Doniphan County
Troy: Collin Jasper, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Wathena: Nathan King, Bachelor of Science; Madison Marriott, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Colton Munger, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Whitten, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Secondary Major, Magna Cum Laude
Jackson County
Circleville: Trey Tanking, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering
Delia: Ashley Swaim, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude
Holton: Kaden Brandt, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Eero Halbleib, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Sean Marshall, Bachelor of Arts; William Patterson, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Summa Cum Laude; Jonathan Reiff, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brandt Rose, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Sonora Sheldon, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude
Hoyt: Cassidy Bailey, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Macy Putnam, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training; Kylee Simmons, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Maryka Smith, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Mayetta: Jenna Thurman, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Soldier: Lance Coe, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Whiting: Alexandria Bontrager, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude
Jefferson County
Grantville: Caleb Daniels, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management
McLouth: Taylor Mortsolf, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Samuel Rainey, Master of Architecture
Meriden: Shanie Adams, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Spencer Fortney, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition; Delaney Holthaus, Bachelor of Science; Chord Livingston, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Gabriel Orndorff, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Mallory Riley, Master of Science
Oskaloosa: Carter Claxton, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Ali Ragan, Bachelor of Science; Noah Scrimsher, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness, Summa Cum Laude
Perry: Jameson Brehm, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Michael Jamison, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Alyssa Nemeth, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Chris Robinson, Bachelor of Science
Valley Falls: Jacob Korb, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering; Taegan Lund-Winter, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services
Leavenworth County
Basehor: Taylor Barry, Bachelor of Science; Madison Bowers, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services, Magna Cum Laude; Reba Donovan, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Melanie Johnson, Bachelor of Arts; Cullen Povilonis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering
Bonner Springs: Deanne Yates, Doctor of Philosophy
Easton: Julia Maddock, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Summa Cum Laude; Graham Wood, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Gabriel Younger, Bachelor of Science in Education
Fort Leavenworth: Hannah Brewster, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; John Cameron, Master of Science; Christopher Perrone, Master of Arts; Stephen Sorrells, Master of Science
Lansing: Erick Balish, Master of Science; Audrey Belko, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Andrew Holland, Bachelor of Arts; Maxwell Hubbert, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering; Clover Jensen, Master of Arts in Teaching; Savannah Langley, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Jesse Peterson, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Emily Schwinn, Bachelor of Arts; Claudia Tedoni, Master of Science; Jonathan Zappa, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology
Leavenworth: Meagan Brucker, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Jason Burgess, Master of Science; Robert Campbell, Bachelor of Science; Michael Chavez, Master of Science; Charles Evans, Master of Arts; Austin Foley, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Matthew Gillespie, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Robert Grosdidier, Bachelor of Science; Jason Hinds, Master of Science; Emily Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Matthew Krivensky, Master of Arts; Samuel Linder, Bachelor of Science; Stephen Nelson, Master of Arts; Aaron Overstake, Master of Science; Maggie Schwartz, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Montezia Shakespear, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services; Victoria Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; David Turpin, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Vanessa-Rose Turpin, Master of Science; Eric Venditti, Master of Arts; Trevor Young, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Linwood: Kennedy Morey, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, Summa Cum Laude
Tonganoxie: Nathan Anderson, Bachelor of Science; Noah Arthaud, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Rodger Black, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Zachary Callaghan, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Secondary Major, Summa Cum Laude; Aidan Javier, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Joshua Lingo, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Patrick Muldoon, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Dylan Staatz, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Summa Cum Laude
