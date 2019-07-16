Ready or not, USD 409 officials are leaping forward into the depths of online enrollment for all attending Atchison Public Schools.
The system goes lives Wednesday, July 17, on the district’s website at www.usd409.net. Go to parent Powerschool login and with the click of a button, parents or guardians have the abilities to enroll their children, and pay their applicable school and activity fees by a debit/credit card or electronic check transaction. There is a flat $1 convenience fee for each checking account transaction along with an additional $2.65 convenience fee per $100 increments of card transactions.
Paper and pencil will not be a part of enrollment this year, Director of Technology Education Donna Noll said. In prior school years it was required to fill out paper forms with the necessary information necessary to enroll all pupils and students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
This year, parents can do so and pay in advance online from home. For others, they will do it electronically between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, or 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Atchison Elementary School, 825 North 17th Street in Atchison.
District staff will be on hand to assist with the electronic enrollment process. Parents will be able to make lunch and fee payments with cash or check payments to the buildings without an assessed convenience fee.
“I’m hoping parents will love it,” Noll said. “It should be a big time saver for them.”
The only exception is that pre-school enrollment is a different process, Noll said.
During the enrollment event at AES attendees will have the opportunities to visit with representatives from various non-profit organizations serving youth in the community.
As of July 16, there were 14 agencies and groups that had reserved space for their respective informational booths: Atchison High School After Prom, Atchison Child Care Association, Atchison Community Health Clinic – Open Wide Dental Program, Atchison County Health Department, Boy Scouts, Parents as Teachers, Scouts BSA, North East Kansas Community Action Program, TFI Family Services, TRIO Talent Search – Emporia State University, HOPE Family Therapy, Westar Energy, YMCA, Young Rembrandts, Atchison Boys and Girls Club, Atchison TopDog Drill Team and Atchison Library.
Noll credited Powerschool Administrator Jennifer Dryden for her work to get the e-process rolling to kick off in time for the 2019-20 schoolyear.
District officials have been moving toward the electronic direction throughout the past several months. It was April 8 when USD 409 Board of Education members unanimously approved the applicable convenience fees.
The first day of school for prekindergarten to ninth-grade is Wednesday, Aug. 14. School for all other grades commence Thursday, Aug. 15, at all school centers. For more information contact the district office at 913-367-4384 or log onto www.usd409.net.
