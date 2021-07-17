Kindergarten
Bookbag — no wheels!
P.E. shoes
3 boxes Crayola crayons
2 boxes Crayola basic broad tip markers — 8 count
2 big pink erasers
1 pencil box (8X5)
1 one subject spiral notebook (wide ruled)
12 #2 pencils
1 watercolor paint set
1 small bottle liquid glue
2 large glue sticks
4 pack Play-dough
1 pkg disinfecting wipes (boys only)
1 pkg baby wipes (girls only)
1 gallon bag with a change of clothes — labeled with name (shirt, pants, socks, underwear)
Any construction paper welcome!
First Grade
Bookbag — big enough to hold the binder!
Avery durable 1 ½” 3 ring binder w/ front pocket insert (This will be used all year for communication — get a sturdy one!)
Clear pencil bag
1 pencil box (5X8)
2 dozen #2 pencils
Scissors
Highlighters — 4 colors in 1 package
P.E. shoes — to be kept at school!
2 pkg Crayola colored pencils — NO Twistables!
2 boxes Crayola crayons
1 boxes Crayola basic broad tip markers — 8 count
2 big pink erasers
2 one subject spiral notebook (wide ruled) — If your child is left-handed please consider purchasing top-bound notebooks.
2 large glue sticks
2 dry erase markers
2 plastic pocket portfolio folders with prongs
3 boxes of Kleenex
1 box of quart ziplock bags
1 box of gallon ziplock bags
If your child is new to the district, he/she will need a set of headphones.
Second Grade
Bookbag — No wheels
Avery durable 1 ½” 3 ring binder w/front pocket insert (This will be used all year for communication — get a sturdy one!)
Clear pencil bag w/ 3 holes for binder
1 pencil box (5X8)
2 dozen #2 pencils — Ticonderoga preferred
Scissors
Highlighters — 4 colors in 1 pkg
1 pkg pencils — NO Twistables!
1 box of crayons
1 box of washable markers — 12 count
2 big pink erasers
1 one subject spiral notebook (wide ruled)
1 12” ruler
1 yellow highlighter
2 dry erase markers
2 large glue sticks
2 plastic pocket portfolio folders with prongs
1 set of headphones or earbuds (student preference)
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 package of disinfection wipes
1 package of baby wipes
1 pair (non-marking) P.E. shoes (to be kept at school)
Third Grade
Bookbag — no wheels
String bag
4 dozen #2 pencils — no mechanical pencils!
2 large pink erasers
Plastic pencil box — 5x8
4 large glue sticks
Scissors
2 pkgs colored pencils
1 pkg washable markers
4 black Expo dry erase markers
4 two pocket folders
2 one subject spiral notebooks — wide ruled
3 pkgs notebook paper — wide ruled
2 large boxes of Kleenex
2 pkgs disinfecting wipes
1 box quart Ziploc bags (girls)
1 box gallon Ziploc bags (boys)
Bookbag — big enough to hold the binder!
Clear pencil bag
3 dozen #2 pencils — no mechanical
Scissors
2 yellow highlighters
P.E. shoes — to be kept at school!
1 pkg colored pencils
1 box 24 count crayons
4 big pink erasers
1 ruler w/standard & metric measurements
6 one subject spiral notebook (wide ruled)
2 pkgs notebook paper (wide ruled)
4 large glue sticks
1 small bottle liquid glue (4 oz.)
4 black Expo dry erase markers
6 plastic pocket portfolio folders with prongs
2 boxes of Kleenex — girls only
1 pkg. disinfecting wipes — boys only
1 set of headphones or earbuds
Fourth Grade
Bookbag — no wheels
String bag
4 dozen #2 pencils — no mechanical pencils!
2 large pink erasers
Plastic pencil box — 5x8
4 large glue sticks
Scissors
2 pkgs colored pencils
1 pkg washable markers
4 black Expo dry erase markers
4 two pocket folders
2 one subject spiral notebooks — wide ruled
3 pkgs notebook paper — wide ruled
2 large boxes of Kleenex
2 pkgs disinfecting wipes
1 box quart Ziploc bags (girls)
1 box gallon Ziploc bags (boys)
Fifth and Sixth Grades
Bookbag — no wheels
1 sturdy drawstring bag
1 pencil bag
2 pkgs notebook paper — Wide ruled
3 — two pocket folders
2 large pink erasers
2 highlighters
1 pkg colored pencils — 12 count
1 large glue stick
4 red pens
12 standard #2 pencils OR 12 mechanical pencils with lead
3 three subject spiral notebooks — wide ruled
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 pkg disinfecting wipes
Optional: Chromebook carrying case
Junior High School
4 single subject spiral notebooks (college-ruled)
1 package graph paper for math
1 package of filler paper (college-ruled)
2 blue or black ink pens
1 package of pencils plus extra erasers
1 set of colored pencils (12–24 pencils)
Optional: 2 highlighters and lunch bag
Senior High School
2 three-ring 2” binders (math and science each require one per class)
2 sets of tabbed notebook dividers for 2” binders
1 package graph paper (if in a math class)
1-2 packages of filler paper (college-ruled only) for homework/notes (may use spiral notebook for taking notes)
2-3 pens — blue or black ink
1 package of pencils plus extra erasers
1 set of colored pencils (12-24 pencils)
Optional: 2 highlighters and lunch bag
