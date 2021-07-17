Returning student online enrollment will be available on July 26.
Parents can enroll returning students online, when and where it is most convenient for them and in just a few minutes. Parents will have the ability to enter the student’s enrollment information from anywhere they have access to the internet.
To access the online enrollment system, parents will need to log into their PowerSchool account through the PowerSchool Parent Portal (PPP). The Parent Portal grants parents access to their students’ class schedules, attendance records, health records, and grades. Additionally, PPP enables parents to verify household information, including their email address, home address and telephone numbers.
Please review, update & answer all items for enrollment.
Parents and Students who live out of district who are wanting to attend Atchison County Community Schools will need to complete an application before enrollment will be allowed.
The online enrollment system will go live on Monday, July 26.
Powerschool will not be accessible for Parents and Students in order to prepare for enrollment.
It will be reactivated for online enrollment.
USD 377 online
payment system
Starting when online enrollment opens, the district will waive service fees for all online payments. This includes all school fees, including meals. Fees will be waived through the end of August.
Enrollment will not be completed until ALL fees are paid.
We accept credit/debit card payments, and there is a 3.61% service fee for using a credit card.
New student online enrollment will be August 3.
New Students MUST enroll on-site on Monday, August 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Central Office, 306 Main St. Effingham, Kansas. Please enter through the south doors off the playground.
Resident students
Students residing in the USD 377 School District are eligible for enrollment. Whenever a child is enrolled in a district school for the first time, the parent/guardian is required to provide proof of residency. Students who reside outside the boundaries of the school district who wish to attend USD 377 must apply to the USD 377 school board for non-resident admission.
Non-resident students
Students who do not reside within the boundaries of the district must be approved by the administration and board each year in order to continue attending any of the attendance centers within the districts.
At the end of each school term, teachers and building principals are asked to make recommendations on non-resident students to help determine whether or not a student shall be admitted the following year. The student’s conduct, attitude and effort are the main items considered when applications are being reviewed for the following year.
Age requirements
The requirement for a child’s first enrollment in a Kansas school is governed by state law and the school district cannot exercise any deviations from the law. In essence the law provides:
A child must be 5 years of age on or before August 31 of the current year to enter kindergarten.
A child must be 6 years of age on or before August 31 of the current year to enter the first grade.
Entrance requirements
All students entering Kansas schools must follow Kansas laws for immunizations and inoculations.
Physical examinations are required for all pupils admitted to early childhood programs and kindergarten.
Physical examinations are required for all pupils grades 7-12 who are participating in sports.
Enrollment eligibility requirements
Whenever a child is enrolled in a Kansas district school for the first time, the parent/guardian is required to provide proof of the child’s identity. “Proof of Identity” is defined differently for different grade levels.
A child enrolling in preschool, kindergarten or first grade:
A certified copy of the birth certificate of the child, or
As an alternative for the child in the custody of the Secretary of Social and Rehabilitation Services, a certified copy of the court order placing the child in the custody of the secretary.
In the absence of a certified copy of birth certificate for the child in kindergarten or first grade, any document which reasonably tends to establish the age of the child will be accepted as temporary proof of identity.
A student enrolling in grades 1-12:
A certified copy of birth certificate of child, or
A certified transcript of school records, or
Actual school records from sending school, or
A hospital birth certificate.
NOTE: If proof of identity is not presented to the school district within 30 days after enrollment, written notice will be given immediately to a law enforcement agency. Upon receipt of the written notice, the law enforcement agency shall conduct an investigation to determine the identity of the child.
