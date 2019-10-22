The Trinity Lutheran School officials have announced its list of students for the first quart honor roll.
The students earning recognitions are:
Fourth-grade: Honor Roll – Daniel North, Evan Myer, Briahna Collins and Emma Clowers; Honorable Mention – Ryker Dieblolt and Kaleb Kistler.
Fifth-grade: Honor Roll – Chloe Brincefield, Lola Handke and Parker Kinsman; Honorable Mention – Derek Blanton and Scarlett Johnson.
Sixth-grade: Highest Honors – Michael Fuhrman and Eli Harper; Honor Roll – Jackson Blakely and Laura Roesch; and Honorable Mention – Cooper Moore.
Seventh-grade: Highest Honors – Cassidy Blanton, Dillon Gilbert, Max Lopez, Gavin Moore, and Daniel Wagner; Honor Roll – Kaden Burge, Ellie Moore and Lorene Peuker; Honorable Mention – Joe DeWitt and Mason Green.
Eighth-grade: Highest Honors – Preston Blakely and Emily Fuhrman; and Honor Roll – Maddie Green and Josh Pierce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.