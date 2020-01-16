Colorful blessings abound as Trinity Lutheran School prepares to celebrate the National Lutheran Schools Week Activities 2020 during the last week of January in Atchison.
Principal Lisa Brookover said the palette will bring a host of spiritual, educational and fun activities for pupils, families, and congregation members alike.
Sunday, Jan. 26 will kick off the celebration during the 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. services. All pupils will be singing “Let Every Breath” for congregation members. Afterward during Sunday School Hour a serving of donuts will be in the cafeteria.
The week will wrap up with a family dance for school families between 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. Admission cost is $10 per family. A flyer with more information is forthcoming. Throughout the week there will be multiple activities and two different service projects.
The daily schedule slate includes:
*Monday, Jan. 27 – Crazy Socks/Mis-Match Day, teachers plan to mix-up with the classes from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.
*Tuesday, Jan. 28 – PJ Day, and showings of dog- and cat-themed movies in the classroom with snacks to go hand in hand with a service project to benefit the Humane Society of Atchison. Pupils are encouraged to bring items for the dogs and cats at the humane society like squeaky dog toys, cat toys, paper towels, dish soap and dog or cat treats.
* Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Kansas Day, so dress like a cowboy, cowgirl, pioneer, farmer or a famous Kansan.
*Thursday, Jan. 30 – Color Day, all pre-schoolers are to dress in yellow clothing; kindergartners are to wear orange; first-graders wear green; second-graders—red clothing; third-graders are to wear gray; pupils in fourth-grade are to dress in teal clothing; blue is the designated color for fifth-and sixth-grade students; purple clothes are for the seventh-and eighth-grade students.
A special Color-themed assembly is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. The Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry will benefit from a service project. Pupils are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item (or contained in packaging) related to the color of clothing their class members are assigned to wear.
*Friday, Jan. 26 – School Spirit Day, wear blue and gold. Kindergarten and eighth-grade Falcons basketball game is scheduled to commence at 2:45 p.m. in the gym.
National Lutheran Schools Week provides about 120 youngsters from 3- and 4-year-old pre-schoolers through eighth-grade students enrolled at Trinity Lutheran School in Atchison to celebrate and proclaim God’s work in schools within the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod.
The current school years marks 150 years of parochial education offered at Trinity Lutheran School and 50 years for the school’s established endowment fund, and its kickoff for an ongoing special campaign drive. The school is located on the church grounds at 717 North Eighth St.
