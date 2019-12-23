The Trinity Lutheran School officials have recently announced its second quarter honor roll of pupils. The youngsters are:
Fourth-grade: Honor roll — Daniel North, Evan Myer, Briahna Collins and Emma Clowers; and Ryker Diebolt earned honorable mention.
*Fifth-grade: Honor roll — Chloe Brincefield and Lola Handke; earning honorable mention are Derek Blanton, Parker Kinsman and Annabelle Sinclair.
* Sixth-grade: Highest honors distinction — Eli Harper; honor roll — Jackson Blakley, Michael Fuhrman and Laura Roesch.
*Seventh-grade: Highest honors distinction — Cassidy Blanton, Dillon Gilbert, Max Lopez, Gavin Moore and Daniel Wagner; honor roll — Ellie Moore; honorable mention — Kaden Burge and Loren Peuker.
* Eighth-grade: Highest honors distinction — Emily Fuhrman; honor roll — Preston Blakley; and honorable mention — Maddie Green and Joshua Pierce.
