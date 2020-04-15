Trinity Lutheran School recently announced its Third Quarter Honor Roll.
The Falcons making the lists are:
*Fourth Grade – Highest Honors: Daniel North and Evan Myer; Honor Roll: Briahna Collins and Emma Clowers; Honorable Mention: Ryker Diebolt.
*Fifth Grade – Highest Honors: Parker Kinsman; Honor Roll: Chloe Brincefield and Lola Handke; Honorable Mention: Derek Blanton and Annabelle Sinclair.
*Sixth Grade – Highest Honors: Michael Fuhrman; Honor Roll: Jackson Blakley, Eli Harper and Laura Roesch.
*Seventh Grade – Highest Honors: Cassidy Blanton, Dillon Gilbert and Gavin Moore; Honor Roll: Kaden Burge, Mason Green, Max Lopez, Lorene Peuker and Daniel Wagner; Honorable Mention: Ellie Moore.
*Eighth Grade—Highest Honors: Preston Blakeley, Emily Fuhrman and Maddie Green; and Honor Roll: Josh Pierce.
