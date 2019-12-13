Students and staff are safe after a threat to a student prompted a lockdown about 1 p.m. Friday at Atchison High School, Atchison Public Schools USD 409 leaders have confirmed.
Authorities with the Atchison Police Department are conducting a legal investigation, said Superintendent Renee Scott.
“It was all started and finished very quickly,” she said.
A 17-year-old male had been taken in custody shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, said Atchison Chief of Police Mike Wilson. The suspect teen was apprehended off campus, and there was no weapon involved.
“The investigation is continuing,” Wilson said. “It began following text messages that were sent. No contact was made between him (the suspect) with anyone else other than the officers who located him.”
Scott said the student who received the threat reported it to an adult.
“School officials received information regarding a threat to an AHS student by an individual who does not attend AHS,” she said. “AHS was placed in lockdown. Police were alerted. All students and staff are safe.”
School officials have received information that the individual has been located and secured, Scott said.
“As always the safety of our students and staff is our first priority,” Scott said. “We appreciate the support of our local law enforcement in the effort.”
Parents and members of the community were informed via a mass-information distribution system used by Atchison Public Schools USD 409 about the incident. By the time of the announcement’s publication, the situation had been resolved.
