The National Honor Society of Atchison County Community High School students invite all to pay ceremonious tribute to area veterans.
Jenna Hawk, NHS sponsor, said this year marks the 15th annual event for the community offer a salute to the men and women who for their military service.
Three local veterans will share their experiences endured with the students this year, Hawk said. The ceremony honors veterans representative of all branches of military service.
In addition to the war experiences, Hawk said the ACCHS band and chorus will perform patriotic numbers and there will be original student artworks on display. The ACCHS Art Department students will wear patriotic-themed costumes to commemorate the war eras.
The Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the ACCJSH gymnasium.
Hawk encourages all to arrive 15 minutes earlier before the event to accommodate proper seating.
Following the program the veterans, audience members, students and staff are invited to a reception and social interaction.
