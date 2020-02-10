St. Benedict Catholic School recently enjoyed a very special Catholic Schools Week 2020 celebration.
Special events were planned each day from Sunday, Jan. 26 to Friday, Jan. 31 as students grew in their faith and as a school family. SBCS is blessed to be in the wonderful and supportive Atchison community.
The Catholic Faith Family kicked off the week on Jan. 26 with a biscuits, gravy and sausage serving in the SBCS commons area.
On Monday, Jan. 27, the SBCS pupils and Maur Hill–Mount Academy students came together and celebrated their “school family” with a jubilant Mass at St. Benedict Church. All students in grades K-12 participated in Mass together that was inspirational for many families.
Tuesday, Jan. 28 featured the annual family lunch day, when families joined the youngsters for a fun lunch at school. The lunch culminated with a Hawaiian-themed Christian music concert. Students shouted out their joy for Jesus!
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the entire student body was treated to a jam-packed day of meaningful moments. A Vocations Showcase featured members of religious life and various other professions. All of the guest speakers taught students to follow God’s will in their lives.
Students then worked with their prayer partners to create leaves for the SBCS Kindness Tree on Wednesday afternoon. The Kindness Tree will remain up at SBCS for the rest of the school year, and includes special messages on each leaf, with branches of the tree stretching throughout the entire school. Students, teachers, parents, parishioners, and alumni all contributed to the Kindness Tree.
Thursday, Jan. 30 was dedicated to service in the Atchison community. SBCS middle-schoolers visited the Dooley Center, Medicalodge, Trinity Place, Senior Village, and Vintage Park, visiting with residents, playing games, and hearing many great stories. Third-, fourth- and fifth-grade pupils made motivating door hangers and then placed them on doors at Benedictine College. Primary pupils colored dinner placemats for delivery to nursing homes throughout the community.
Friday, Jan. 31 was a day all students, faculty and volunteers celebrated what makes SBCS. Youngsters enjoyed a scavenger hunt to learn more about their teachers. The week concluded with an energizing assembly and a Silly String surprise for SBCS Principal Helen Schwinn in her face.
