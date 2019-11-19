St. Benedict Catholic School has been named the Catholic Education Foundation’s School of Excellence for 2019.
The school was recently recognized at the Foundation’s annual event, Guadeamus — Let Us Rejoice in the Kansas City area. SBCS Principal Helen Schwinn accepted the 2019 School of Excellence Award on behalf of the school and acknowledged the former Principal Diane Liebsch.
Liebsch retired at the end of the school year after serving more than 40 years in education. The last eight of those years were served as the SBCS principal.
Schiwinn also thanked the SBCS faculty, staff and parents.
“Our Catholic roots run deep in Atchison,” Schwinn said. “And we are guided by the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to be educated in a Christ-centered environment. We are honored by this recognition and extend appreciation to CEF and to the generous donors who help us carry out our mission.”
SBCS has a current enrollment of 214 students in grades preschool through eighth-grade. The Foundation has provided scholarships for 52 of those students.
The Guadeamus event raised $1.98 million dollars to help provide scholarships for qualifying students in the Archdiocesan schools. The School of Excellence recognition is awarded annually to a school demonstrating high performance in the following areas: joyfully Catholic, prudently managed, forwardly thinking, intentionally self-giving, and diligently achieving. SBCS was a semi-finalist for the award in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.