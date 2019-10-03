Primary-school-aged Tigers’ hunt for knowledge is likely to expand and interact when the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Mobile Museum comes later this month to Effingham.
The Atchison County Community Elementary School will be hosting the special interactive free event for all youngsters currently enrolled in pre- kindergarten through fourth-grade in USD 377, ACCES Principal Mandi McMillan announced Wednesday.
The Topeka-based Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 in the Atchison County Community Elementary Gym, at 607 Eighth St. in Effingham. Westar Energy is sponsoring the event. The Mobile Museum brings some the more mobile exhibits like a plexi paint experience, real-tool workbench, Bernoulli wind table, building tools, engineering activities, a pretend restaurant and more. The Discovery Center educations will be on-hand to engage the whole family in educational play.
The Topeka-based Kansas Children’s Discovery center is a hands-on museum that initially opened in 2011. Its mission is to enhance the lives of children and enrich to communities it serves. To date more than 600,000 visitors have come to play and explore indoor exhibits in more than its 15,000 square feet of indoor exhibits and 4.5-acre certified Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom. Its outreach programs bring quality hands-on experiences into communities to inspire a lifelong love of learning for every child. The mobile museum was started in 2018 in effort for children to experience some of the organization’s most popular exhibits to children who might not be able to visit Topeka.
More than 600,000 visitors from 23 countries have visited the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. Learn more at www.kansasdiscovery.org.
