The 2023 graduating class of Maur Hill-Mount Academy held their ceremony Saturday morning to finish their collective time attending high school.
MHMA President Phil Baniewicz said the welcoming attitude of this class will be missed.
"These are just great kids," Baniewicz said. "I can't remember a class that I enjoyed hanging out with and just being together."
Baniewicz credited the class's ability to work together and support others.
"They know how to work hard and get along with others," Baniewicz said. "They know how to be a person of integrity and to me, that's part of why they will be successful."
The class had a pair of Salutatorians in Scarlett Begley and Max Franken. Begley will be attending Emporia State University as a member of the track team and will major in Finance. Franken will be attending Kansas State University to major in Business.
The Valedictorian was Grace Raplinger who will also be attending Emporia State University to major in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
During her speech, Raplinger thanked her teachers and classmates when reflecting back on how close they all have become over the last four years.
"I will forever be grateful for my time here and my teachers and classmates," Raplinger said. "We have all become a family."
The commencement speaker for the ceremony was a 1977 graduate of Mount Saint Scholastica Academy Nancy Richardson. She has been the CEO of San Antonio Shoe since March 2012.
Richardson encouraged the class to be confident, not get down on themselves, and have the courage to take chances on something new.
"Have the courage to learn new things and do new things," Richardson said. "Take every opportunity you have to travel and meet new people. You never know what you might come across that for you creates a new passion."
She closed by letting them know they all have ideas and gifts to offer the world.
"Each one of you has something to give to the world," "So go out there and see what you can do."
