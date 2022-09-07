Hunninghake

Maur Hill-Mount Academy will be honoring recipients at the League of St. Maur Dinner to be held in person at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 10th at the Kansas City Airport Marriott.

Maur Hill-Mount Academy (MH-MA) will be honoring Richard (Dick) and Ginger Hunninghake with the 2022 Fidelis Award. The Hunninghakes are outstanding supporters of Maur Hill-Mount Academy. Their four children, Sandra, Scott, Bret and Erin attended either Maur Hill Prep (MHP), Mount St. Scholastica (MSSA) or Maur Hill-Mount Academy schools. The couple attributes the Catholic faith these schools bring as the foundation for their marriage and raising their family.

