Maur Hill-Mount Academy will be honoring recipients at the League of St. Maur Dinner to be held in person at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 10th at the Kansas City Airport Marriott.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy (MH-MA) will be honoring Richard (Dick) and Ginger Hunninghake with the 2022 Fidelis Award. The Hunninghakes are outstanding supporters of Maur Hill-Mount Academy. Their four children, Sandra, Scott, Bret and Erin attended either Maur Hill Prep (MHP), Mount St. Scholastica (MSSA) or Maur Hill-Mount Academy schools. The couple attributes the Catholic faith these schools bring as the foundation for their marriage and raising their family.
“I have the greatest respect for Catholic education and the discipline and traditions it gives a family. I saw it in my husband’s work through the years and it gave us a foundation, kept us grounded and together,” Ginger said.
Dick, a Seneca native, is a legend at MH-MA and recently retired in 2021 as the Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at MH-MA. He began his career at Maur Hill Prep in 1979 as an English teacher, assistant football coach, and assistant basketball coach. During his tenure, the football team won state titles in 1979 and 1992. Dick was the head basketball coach from 1982-1990 before moving into administrative duties. He was Headmaster from 1998-2003, then Director of Operations, and ended his career as Assistant Principal/Athletic Director from 2005-2021. In 2022, Dick was honored with the NEK League Lifetime Achievement award.
“My years at Maur Hill Prep and MH-MA really has been a vocation rather than an occupation and I’m grateful for Ginger being by my side through it all,” Dick said.
Ginger is a native of Atchison, KS and has been with Exchange Bank of Atchison since 1979, currently holding the position of Vice President of Marketing. During her 43-year career, she has received the title of Ambassador of the Year from the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce and served as chairman of the chamber board. She was co-chair of the Amelia Earhart Festival, LakeFest concert for 14 years and received the SIFE Leadership Employee of the Year from Benedictine College. She served as Parent Club president for Maur Hill-Mount Academy and helped her husband at games, selling tickets, keeping score at volleyball games and working the concession stand. She is currently Vice Chair of the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum.
The night will also recognize Theresa Worman ‘89, as this year’s “Alumni of the Year” recipient. After selling her own company, CompData, in 2018, she moved on to become a member of a wealth management team at Merrill Lynch since 2021. Born and raised in Antigo, Wisconsin, she came to Atchison after her parents purchased the local Dairy Queen. Theresa went to high school at Mount St. Scholastica and has been a supporter of Maur Hill Mount Academy ever since.
“I find it incredibly appealing to be in a place so steeped in tradition and yet so welcoming to newcomers. Everyone you meet seems at the ready to welcome more people to join this community,” said Theresa.
Theresa received her Bachelor’s degree from Marquette University. She served on the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Board of Directors as Vice Chairman, beginning in 2010 and as Chairman of the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Board of Directors (2014-16), and is now currently in her second term as a member. Theresa currently lives in Olathe, KS.
“Theresa brings a wealth of knowledge to the board as both an alumna and successful entrepreneur, and we are grateful for her support over the years. She has incredible insight and is always present at school functions,” says Phil Baniewicz, President of MH-MA.
The League was started by Fr. Edwin Watson, OSB, in 1965, but fizzled out in the 90's. In 2010 it was brought back to life by President Phil Baniewicz and has been growing ever since. The League is a private membership that provides ongoing support to further the mission of Maur Hill-Mount Academy. New members are being added regularly to this organization that sets the foundation for the ongoing success of MH-MA. Every year, the League of St. Maur holds a dinner honoring supporters and alumni of MH-MA, which is the largest fundraising event for the school. All alumni, friends, and families of Maur Hill-Mount Academy are invited to join.
