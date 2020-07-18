These enrollment information and dates could be subject to change from the governors executive order as well as each districts plans.
Atchison County Community High School
The online enrollment system will go live no later than Monday, July 27. New students must enroll on-site on Monday, August 3rd from 10:00 AM — 6:00 PM. at the central office, 306 Main St. Effingham. Enter through the South Doors off of the playground. All Preschool and Kindergarten student must enroll in person on Wednesday August 5th from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the central office, 306 Main St. Effingham. enter through the South Doors off of the Playground. If you cannot attend enrollment on this date and time please contact the Elementary School after July 27 to schedule a time for enrollment.
Atchison High School
Online enrollment has been open since July 1 and if someone needs assistance with enrolling online, in-person appointments will be available July 28-29 (by appointment only) at each building and board office.
