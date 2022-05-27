The Atchison American Legion Post # 6 is happy to announce that they will be sending two participants to their youth programs this year. For the first time our local post will be sending a candidate to the American Legion Cadet Law Enforcement Academy. This is a joint program put on by the American Legion and the Kansas Highway Patrol. Our candidate for the Academy is Madison Myers, a 2022 graduate of Jefferson County North High School. Madison is the daughter of Lonnie and Christy Myers. The Academy will run June 12th-17th at the Highway Patrol Training Center in Salina. Kansas. The program is not intended to be a recruitment device, but an opportunity for youth to gain knowledge of the training and responsibilities of all law enforcement personnel.
Also the post will be sending Camilo Humphrey a junior at Atchison High School to our Boys State program in Manhattan, Kansas from June 5th-11th. Camilo is the son of Ronald Humphrey and Andrea Humphrey. Boys State has been around a long time. It was started by the American Legion in 1935 and Kansas was the fifth state in the country to adopt this program.
The local post thanks, The Atchison Elks, Bank of Atchison, MGP, Blish-Mize, and Exchange Bank for their continued support of our Atchison youth. We wish our candidates the best in their experiences this summer.
