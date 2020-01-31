Iconic Kansans of history journeyed from the past on Kansas Day, or so it might have seemed, to greet Atchison Mayor Shawn Rizza when he came to visit at Trinity Lutheran School.
Rizza was on hand on Wednesday to present a shiny new Kansas Flag to the student body on behalf of the City of Atchison to replace the older state flag that has become tattered and weather-worn throughout its years of service.
The youngsters dressed themselves in a way to pay homage to Kansas History in celebration of the state’s 159th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 29; it also marked the mid-point for of the ongoing National Lutheran Schools Week that wrapped Friday night with a family dance event.
General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Little Miss Kansas 1861, cowboys, farmers, and some University of Kansas Jayhawk and Kansas State University Wildcat fans comprised Rizza’s audience. At least one Dorothy plus two more strayed from the yellow brick road along with pioneers and farmers from the prairie to join the festivities. Amelia Earhart was there too. All waited to hear what Rizza had to say.
Rizza explained his role as mayor and the public service functions of the city government and its departments. He asked the youngsters who they would call if there is fire at their house, and who they call if there is a crime. Rizza explained the Atchison Fire and Atchison Police departments provide emergency and protective services in these type situations.
Rizza talked about what Kansas and Atchison might have like in the early days as well sharing some documented facts. Then Rizza leapfrogged a few years to the time 150 years in the past when Trinity Lutheran School was founded. From there he continued to present a historical perspective of Atchison. The youngsters questioned Rizza about all sorts of facets related to the city.
