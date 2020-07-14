The USD 409 Board of Education members heard a report about the Ad Hoc Safety Committee presented by Director of Technology Donna Noll and Superintendent Renee Scott Monday night.
The committee was formed to have a proper response or a prevention plan in the face of school violence. The presentation was originally supposed to take place in March before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Some of the highlights of the presentation include, security cameras will be updated from analog to digital at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Scott added that training administrators to get acclimated to the new camera system is imperative.
"If we have good cameras in place, it does us no good if we don't know how to use them effectively," Scott said. "We need to finalize training for the new camera system by September."
A new intercom system was also installed at the middle school when testing revealed announcements and emergencies couldn't be heard in certain areas.
Threat assessment training, clear backpacks, metal detectors, auto lock doors and additional SRO were all measures discussed by the committee.
A pandemic response will also be added to the emergency plan and a guidance document is being drafted.
"We're just going to have to commit to doing screenings, regular sanitation, regular hand washing, as well as routines and procedures." Scott said.
The plan is for the committee to continue to meet quarterly for this year.
Director of Technical Education at the Highland Technical Center Lucas Hunziger also spoke in front of the board and stated that nine Atchison High School graduated with a technical certificate with 42 students enrolled this fall, which is again the most out of any high school.
The technical center plans to have face-to-face classes on August, 24 but has preparations in place to move to a hybrid style if needed.
The board accepted the resignations of Paraeducators Jamie Collins and Leslie Lanning and approved the recommendation of employment of Orlando Rivera as a Paraeducator for Central School and John Pustejovsky as a science teacher for Atchison High School.
