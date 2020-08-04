The graduation process certainly hasn't been smooth for high school students in the class of 2020.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy is no exception with the school holding graduation ceremony in August rather than the usual month of May because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
MHMA President Phil Baniewicz highlighted the toughness and resilience this class has shown through all the adversity they have seen.
"They are one of the most resilient classes we've had at Maur Hill-Mount Academy," Baniewicz said. "What they have gone through during their time here is unlike what had happened to any class before."
The 2020 class has students set to attend Drake, Creighton, Syracuse and have about $3 million worth of scholarships.
The class was also apart of several league titles in activities including basketball, football and forensics.
MHMA also had a number of international students who were obviously unable to attend the graduation due to having to go back to there home countries.
"We're always grateful for our international students and hopefully they are watching right now on our live stream," Baniewicz said.
Valedictorian Emma Buhman-Wiggs also read messages she had received from fellow classmates during her speech, which entailed words of parting or any lasting memories from being in high school.
Alumnus Fr. Joel Haug was the commencement speaker for the event.
