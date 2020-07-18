The Atchison Child Care Association has proudly serve children and families and since Oct. 1, 1968. The group is a non-profit, year-round child care / preschool program closing for legal holidays. Open Monday through Friday 5:30 am — 6:00 pm.
The Mission Statement: “To provide a licensed, high quality, educational and affordable child care program. To provide children (2 weeks through 13 years) a safe, nurturing and secure environment in which each child can develop to his or her
full potential.”
Our Center:
Licensed by KDHE for 179 children 2 weeks — 12 years
Follows KELS (Kansas Early Learning Standards)
Approaches to Learning (ATL) — Physical Health and Development (PHD) — Social and Emotional Development (SED) — Communications and Literacy Standards (CL) — Mathematics (M) — Science Standards (S) — Social Studies (SS) — Creative Arts (CA)
Children enrolled in our child care center are automatically enrolled in our:
Nursery School Program for 2 to 3 year old children
3 year old “Early Preschool Program” (8:45 — 12:15 with lunch)
4 year old “Fab 4 Program” (8:45 — 12:15 with lunch)
4 year old “Kindergarten Readiness Preschool Program (8:30 — 12:30 pm w/lunch)
35 hours minimum per week; 20 hours per week if preschool only
Before and After School Program (Kin-6th Gr) — transportation to and from local schools, receive breakfast, snack and full day of care when out of school
Participates in Child Care Food Program
Well-balanced meals are an important feature at the center
By participating in this program, we will make meals available to all children regardless of race, color, national origin or ability to pay and are in attendance at meal-time.
Various field trips (as permitted)
Staff members include: Carrie Sowers, Executive Director; Frances Strieby, Retired Executive Director/closer; Dawn Smith, Admin. Assist./Asst. Director, Kelli Parkey and Christina Ackman, Lead Staff/Assistant Director; Teaching Staff: Terri Harden, Krissy Kenworthy, Megan Kempin, Barb Chapman, Cari Wells, Heather Callahan, Tammy Ricketts, Kasee Armountrout, Traci Sinclair, and Madison Nolan. Opener — Tina, housekeeper — Shannon. We are currently looking for a cook.
Anyone interested in the program may visit the facility at 1326 Kansas Ave or call 913-367-6441, for information. ACCA is a United Way Agency. We have tremendous support from many grants and trust’s in our community. Atchison County, Evah Cray Trust, Courtney Turner Trust, Cloud L. Cray Foundation, Adair Foundation, Bromley Trust, UMB, Bank of Atchison, Exchange Bank, Zonta Club, Junior Guild, Thrivent Financial, AXA Financial, and other clubs and organizations assist with funding that makes the Atchison Child Care Association possible for our community.
