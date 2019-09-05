USD 409 district leaders plan to meet at 7p.m. Monday Sept. 9 in the community room at the Board of Education, 626 Commercial Street.
In addition to the regular monthly business items, board members expect to:
*Hear a report from Director Lucas Hunziger, of the Highland Community College Technical Center, about activities at the Tech Center.
*Hear a report from Curriculum and Instruction Director Jacque Coleman about the district’s strategic plan and state assessment scores.
* Hear public comments limited to issues not personalities, if any.
*Accept three donations of $250 each on behalf of the football program from Lewis Chevrolet Buick, Westside Veterinary Hospital and Blish-Mize.
*Reaffirm Board policies on second reading Policy LA to MK, and discuss adoption and revisions to policies CGK regarding suspensions to KN that addresses complaints.
*Adopt the Atchison County Hazard Mitigation Plan that Atchison County Commission members approved Sept. 3 as presented by Emergency Management Director Wes Lanter.
*Review and take action on the Board’s Self-Evaluation survey.
*Recess from public session to go behind closed doors to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. After the public session resumes, board members expect to take action that concerns resignations/terminations, recommendations for employment and/or transfers, and supplemental contracts before they adjourn for the night.
