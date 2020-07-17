Suggested Supply List
Please keep in mind some of these items will need to be replenished throughout the school year.
Sixth grade
Two pocket folders
Two Composition notebooks
Two spiral notebooks
Colored pencils or Markers
Two Jumbo Glue Sticks
Scissors
Three pkg. loose leaf notebook paper
Two boxes of pencils
Pencil bag (3-hole punched)
Highlighters
Dry Erase Markers
Earbuds/Headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)
Large Trapper Keeper, zipper binder or Book Bag
Seventh grade
Three Pkg. of Loose Leaf Notebook Paper
Three Pkg. 24 Count Pencils
Two Large Pink Erasers
Washable Markers
One Pkg. of 12 Count Colored Pencils
One 1” Binder
Pencil Top Erasers
One Pkg. of Red Pens
Two Composition Notebooks
One Pocket Folder
Cheap Calculator
Earbuds/Headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)
Large Trapper Keeper, zipper binder or Book Bag
Eighth grade
Two boxes (24-count in box) Pencils, five pens (blue and/or black), two large erasers
Pencil bag (three-hole punched)
Colored pencils
Markers
Two pkg. Loose Leaf Notebook paper, wide ruled
Four Spiral notebook
Six two pocket folders
Three Highlighters
Six Jumbo Glue Sticks (for math and science)
One Composition Notebook
One 2” three-ring binder
One pkg. small lined note cards
Earbuds/Headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)
Large Trapper Keeper, zipper binder or Book Bag
