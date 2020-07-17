AMS supply

Suggested Supply List

Please keep in mind some of these items will need to be replenished throughout the school year.

Sixth grade

Two pocket folders

Two Composition notebooks

Two spiral notebooks

Colored pencils or Markers

Two Jumbo Glue Sticks

Scissors

Three pkg. loose leaf notebook paper

Two boxes of pencils

Pencil bag (3-hole punched)

Highlighters

Dry Erase Markers

Earbuds/Headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)

Large Trapper Keeper, zipper binder or Book Bag

Seventh grade

Three Pkg. of Loose Leaf Notebook Paper

Three Pkg. 24 Count Pencils

Two Large Pink Erasers

Washable Markers

One Pkg. of 12 Count Colored Pencils

One 1” Binder

Pencil Top Erasers

One Pkg. of Red Pens

Two Composition Notebooks

One Pocket Folder

Cheap Calculator

Earbuds/Headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)

Large Trapper Keeper, zipper binder or Book Bag

Eighth grade

Two boxes (24-count in box) Pencils, five pens (blue and/or black), two large erasers

Pencil bag (three-hole punched)

Colored pencils

Markers

Two pkg. Loose Leaf Notebook paper, wide ruled

Four Spiral notebook

Six two pocket folders

Three Highlighters

Six Jumbo Glue Sticks (for math and science)

One Composition Notebook

One 2” three-ring binder

One pkg. small lined note cards

Earbuds/Headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)

Large Trapper Keeper, zipper binder or Book Bag

