Please keep in mind some of these items will need to be replenished throughout the school year.

6th Grade

6 two pocket folders

3 Composition notebooks

2 spiral notebooks

Colored pencils or markers

2 jumbo glue sticks

Scissors

3 pkg. loose leaf notebook paper

1 ½”” 3 ring binder

2 boxes of pencils

Pencil bag (3-hole punched)

Highlighters

Dry erase markers

Earbuds/headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)

Large trapper keeper, zipper binder or book bag

7th Grade

3 package of loose leaf notebook paper

3 package 24 count pencils

2 large pink erasers

Washable markers

1 package of 12 count colored pencils

1 1-Inch binder

Pencil top erasers

1 package of red pens

Earbuds/headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)

2 composition notebooks

1 pocket folder

Cheap calculator

Large trapper keeper, zipper binder or book bag

8th Grade

2 boxes (24-count in box) pencils

5 pens (blue and/or black)

2 large erasers

Pencil bag (3-hole punched)

Colored pencils

Markers

2 packages loose leaf notebook paper, wide ruled

4 Spiral notebook

Earbuds/headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)

6 two pocket folders

3 highlighters

6 jumbo glue sticks (for math and science)

1 Composition notebook

1 ½” 3-ring binder

1 package small lined note cards

Large trapper keeper, zipper binder or book bag

