Please keep in mind some of these items will need to be replenished throughout the school year.
6th Grade
6 two pocket folders
3 Composition notebooks
2 spiral notebooks
Colored pencils or markers
2 jumbo glue sticks
Scissors
3 pkg. loose leaf notebook paper
1 ½”” 3 ring binder
2 boxes of pencils
Pencil bag (3-hole punched)
Highlighters
Dry erase markers
Earbuds/headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)
Large trapper keeper, zipper binder or book bag
7th Grade
3 package of loose leaf notebook paper
3 package 24 count pencils
2 large pink erasers
Washable markers
1 package of 12 count colored pencils
1 1-Inch binder
Pencil top erasers
1 package of red pens
Earbuds/headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)
2 composition notebooks
1 pocket folder
Cheap calculator
Large trapper keeper, zipper binder or book bag
8th Grade
2 boxes (24-count in box) pencils
5 pens (blue and/or black)
2 large erasers
Pencil bag (3-hole punched)
Colored pencils
Markers
2 packages loose leaf notebook paper, wide ruled
4 Spiral notebook
Earbuds/headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)
6 two pocket folders
3 highlighters
6 jumbo glue sticks (for math and science)
1 Composition notebook
1 ½” 3-ring binder
1 package small lined note cards
Large trapper keeper, zipper binder or book bag
