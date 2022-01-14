Senior Class
Superintendents Honor Roll
Ciera L. Bass
Rayne Kierra Berkhalter
Gregory Booker
Madilynne Grace Bruce
Maxwell Steven Gardner
Katherine Mae Harris
Thomas David Midyette
JaLiah D. Norfleet
Jaden Samuel Riddle
Aubrey Sue-Elizabeth Grippin
Principals Honor Roll Ryan Arnoldy
Maddison S. Bowen
Katherine McKenna Caddell
Shaun Mikael Combs
Jozxea Saree Dean
Christopher Ray Goodpasture
Kaleb P. Kelley-Jones
Jeremiah P. Kelley
Ethan Mark Matthias
David J. Mosher
Destiny D. Mosher
Madison E. Ownes
Katelyn Marie Servaes
Honorable Mention Hayden M. Bindel
Ja’myah Renee Booker
Joseph Gerard Bryant
Emily Elizabeth Carleton
Timothy J. Collins
Emerald Jo Dawn DeLoy
James Keith Griffen Jr
Joi Irene Marie Hayes
William Clark Lacey
Kiersten Nichol Lanter
Serenity Ann Martin
A’Londre Clarence McGowan
Preston Rex Razo
Jacob M. Rebant
Nicholas Oden Sinclair
Carissa Ann Smith
Vitaly Annette Smith
Nicholas Gene Stone
Jon Archer Willis
Junior Class Superintendant’s Honor Roll
Aiden Michael Bilderback
Camilo Aaron Humphrey
Maria Rose Martin
Carter Eugene Molt
Breonna Ruthann Tull
Iliana Elaine Wurzbacker
Principals Honor Roll Aidan Riley Battle
Katelyn M. Brincefield
Bailey Krislynn Farrell
Robert Joseph Gardner
Konner Grace Goodman
Jesse Floren Greenly
Briana Kauszler
Micah Claire Leonardi
Emily Jane Lopez
Hailey Lowery
Brenden Mathew Wayne Martin
Chrystian Allen Meudt-Svoboda
Emma Marie Miller
Adrian R. Moreno
Kathryn N. Ross
Samantha Spellman
Ethan J.L. Watson
Ryan P. Wheatley
Honorable Mention
Akai Maliek Andrew Allen
Skylar Ann Bell
Haven Grace Boldridge
Zoe Kathleen Boldridge
Raef E. Bowen
Martavis D. Collins
Nathan Donald
Aiden M. Gallagher
Robert Gardner
Emma Jane GrandPre
Malachi Reed Harper
Jacob D. Hedges
Jaidynn Aleigha Keller
Sarah Madeline Koch
Kayla Marie McCrerey
Janet Lanice McGee Smith
Adam Paul Molt
Jerene S. Olson
Shalom Amour Parrish
Gracie Kay Peuker
Ashlyn Marie Piper
Kennedy Lauren Portenier
Lindsay A. Smith
Dylan M. Tull
Alaina Marie Underwood
Madisyn Wells
Sophomore Class Superintendant’s Honor Roll
John M. Collins
Emily Fuhrman
Madison Haupt
Cray (CJ) Jacob Huntington
Colter Scott Mortensen
Christine E. Parks
Elinor Bryanna Hallberg Steinbach
Delanie Cai Wilder
Principals Honor Roll Landon Keith Affield
Miriam Jude Agnew
Alexis Jaymes Bormley
Boston Cole Bruce
Mackenzie D. Cummins
Drew M. Drimmel
Regan Thomas Dugger
Carter C. Gilmore
Pashentz Elise Greenly
Hunter Ruel Havner
Noah G. Hedges
Heavyn Angeline Hennen
Frances Tenise Marie Knudsen
Alexander Nathan Lee
Maddison LeeAnn Maybrier
Kimberly Briann Meitl
Liam Dolan Charles Patterson
Avrial A. Payne
Jeter Kristopher Purdy
Emma Ann Regan
Aiden James Sinclair
Parker P. Snowden
Jaden Grace Sumpter
Mackena Eleen Thompson
Christopher Max Tschauder
Connor Raymond Gauntt Weaver
Ivid Elizabeth Wolfe
Honorable Mention Caleb Matthew Aversman
Preston Scott Wade Blakley
Trey Micheal Carter
Quinnen Robert Crawford
Alias Delfs
Rylee Logan Fitzpatrick
Aaron Douglas Fridell
Kean Mikel Gilliland
Landen Ray Goodman
Amara Renae Kermer
Hailey Ann Lanter
LaRaya Rose Parisien
Makyla Shoats
Presley Dawn Maxine Simpson
Jordan Tyler Tull
Freshman Class Superintendant’s Honor Roll Addison M. Aversman
Molly Elyse Cook
Clark Felvus
Lucas Charles Genail
Hank S. Harris
Brooklyn Ann Marie Kelley
Max Emilio Lopez
Anna Jee Lowe
Julia Grace Martin
Lily Beth Miller
Adison Elizabeth Molt
Morgan Jean Molt
Ellie Kathleen Moore
Kathryn Elaine Nieder Nazarenko
Lily E. Oertel
Ayden U. Rebant
Daniel Wagner
Makenzie Rae Weedon-Jacobs
Principals Honor Roll Jadyn Lynn Boldridge
Cole Jackson Dewitt
Samarah Marie Downing
Addisen Nicole Gallagher
Cillian Sean Glancy
Jazmyne Isabella Gray
Miles C. Greenly
SaRae Nykeyah Johnson
Kshawn Lawrence Jolly
Marqueise L. Jones
Elizabeth Marie Meitl
Jace Ryan Richards
Eric Michael Smith III
Natalie Nikole Vessar
Davin J. Weinmann
Honorable Mention Landen Deane Bell
Jaden Christopher Carter
Quentin Chaney
Sophia Rose Fox
Jesse A. Gibson
Jacey N. Jacobson
Deshawn Lamorris Jolly
Ella Morgan McKelvey
Lance Curtis Norris
Jacob Carl Perry
Austin Smith
Deacon T. Stout
Jacob M. Turner
Piper Joann Urban
Sheryl Lynn Vaderharr
John Brody Wright
