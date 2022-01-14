Senior Class

Superintendents Honor Roll

Ciera L. Bass

Rayne Kierra Berkhalter

Gregory Booker

Madilynne Grace Bruce

Maxwell Steven Gardner

Katherine Mae Harris

Thomas David Midyette

JaLiah D. Norfleet

Jaden Samuel Riddle

Aubrey Sue-Elizabeth Grippin

Principals Honor Roll Ryan Arnoldy

Maddison S. Bowen

Katherine McKenna Caddell

Shaun Mikael Combs

Jozxea Saree Dean

Christopher Ray Goodpasture

Kaleb P. Kelley-Jones

Jeremiah P. Kelley

Ethan Mark Matthias

David J. Mosher

Destiny D. Mosher

Madison E. Ownes

Katelyn Marie Servaes

Honorable Mention Hayden M. Bindel

Ja’myah Renee Booker

Joseph Gerard Bryant

Emily Elizabeth Carleton

Timothy J. Collins

Emerald Jo Dawn DeLoy

James Keith Griffen Jr

Joi Irene Marie Hayes

William Clark Lacey

Kiersten Nichol Lanter

Serenity Ann Martin

A’Londre Clarence McGowan

Preston Rex Razo

Jacob M. Rebant

Nicholas Oden Sinclair

Carissa Ann Smith

Vitaly Annette Smith

Nicholas Gene Stone

Jon Archer Willis

Junior Class Superintendant’s Honor Roll

Aiden Michael Bilderback

Camilo Aaron Humphrey

Maria Rose Martin

Carter Eugene Molt

Breonna Ruthann Tull

Iliana Elaine Wurzbacker

Principals Honor Roll Aidan Riley Battle

Katelyn M. Brincefield

Bailey Krislynn Farrell

Robert Joseph Gardner

Konner Grace Goodman

Jesse Floren Greenly

Briana Kauszler

Micah Claire Leonardi

Emily Jane Lopez

Hailey Lowery

Brenden Mathew Wayne Martin

Chrystian Allen Meudt-Svoboda

Emma Marie Miller

Adrian R. Moreno

Kathryn N. Ross

Samantha Spellman

Ethan J.L. Watson

Ryan P. Wheatley

Honorable Mention

Akai Maliek Andrew Allen

Skylar Ann Bell

Haven Grace Boldridge

Zoe Kathleen Boldridge

Raef E. Bowen

Martavis D. Collins

Nathan Donald

Aiden M. Gallagher

Robert Gardner

Emma Jane GrandPre

Malachi Reed Harper

Jacob D. Hedges

Jaidynn Aleigha Keller

Sarah Madeline Koch

Kayla Marie McCrerey

Janet Lanice McGee Smith

Adam Paul Molt

Jerene S. Olson

Shalom Amour Parrish

Gracie Kay Peuker

Ashlyn Marie Piper

Kennedy Lauren Portenier

Lindsay A. Smith

Dylan M. Tull

Alaina Marie Underwood

Madisyn Wells

Sophomore Class Superintendant’s Honor Roll

John M. Collins

Emily Fuhrman

Madison Haupt

Cray (CJ) Jacob Huntington

Colter Scott Mortensen

Christine E. Parks

Elinor Bryanna Hallberg Steinbach

Delanie Cai Wilder

Principals Honor Roll Landon Keith Affield

Miriam Jude Agnew

Alexis Jaymes Bormley

Boston Cole Bruce

Mackenzie D. Cummins

Drew M. Drimmel

Regan Thomas Dugger

Carter C. Gilmore

Pashentz Elise Greenly

Hunter Ruel Havner

Noah G. Hedges

Heavyn Angeline Hennen

Frances Tenise Marie Knudsen

Alexander Nathan Lee

Maddison LeeAnn Maybrier

Kimberly Briann Meitl

Liam Dolan Charles Patterson

Avrial A. Payne

Jeter Kristopher Purdy

Emma Ann Regan

Aiden James Sinclair

Parker P. Snowden

Jaden Grace Sumpter

Mackena Eleen Thompson

Christopher Max Tschauder

Connor Raymond Gauntt Weaver

Ivid Elizabeth Wolfe

Honorable Mention Caleb Matthew Aversman

Preston Scott Wade Blakley

Trey Micheal Carter

Quinnen Robert Crawford

Alias Delfs

Rylee Logan Fitzpatrick

Aaron Douglas Fridell

Kean Mikel Gilliland

Landen Ray Goodman

Amara Renae Kermer

Hailey Ann Lanter

LaRaya Rose Parisien

Makyla Shoats

Presley Dawn Maxine Simpson

Jordan Tyler Tull

Freshman Class Superintendant’s Honor Roll Addison M. Aversman

Molly Elyse Cook

Clark Felvus

Lucas Charles Genail

Hank S. Harris

Brooklyn Ann Marie Kelley

Max Emilio Lopez

Anna Jee Lowe

Julia Grace Martin

Lily Beth Miller

Adison Elizabeth Molt

Morgan Jean Molt

Ellie Kathleen Moore

Kathryn Elaine Nieder Nazarenko

Lily E. Oertel

Ayden U. Rebant

Daniel Wagner

Makenzie Rae Weedon-Jacobs

Principals Honor Roll Jadyn Lynn Boldridge

Cole Jackson Dewitt

Samarah Marie Downing

Addisen Nicole Gallagher

Cillian Sean Glancy

Jazmyne Isabella Gray

Miles C. Greenly

SaRae Nykeyah Johnson

Kshawn Lawrence Jolly

Marqueise L. Jones

Elizabeth Marie Meitl

Jace Ryan Richards

Eric Michael Smith III

Natalie Nikole Vessar

Davin J. Weinmann

Honorable Mention Landen Deane Bell

Jaden Christopher Carter

Quentin Chaney

Sophia Rose Fox

Jesse A. Gibson

Jacey N. Jacobson

Deshawn Lamorris Jolly

Ella Morgan McKelvey

Lance Curtis Norris

Jacob Carl Perry

Austin Smith

Deacon T. Stout

Jacob M. Turner

Piper Joann Urban

Sheryl Lynn Vaderharr

John Brody Wright

