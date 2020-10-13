Atchison High School celebrated homecoming all throughout the last week despite missing some key events like the local parade.
Royalty candidates were: Matthew Lund, Xavier Hernandez, Patrick Denton, Ryan Noll and Omarion Daniels, SaLaya Smith, Zamuria Herring, Ayden Saunders, Erikah Smith and Macie Molt.
AHS students will be celebrated Spirit Week throughout the remainder of the week leading up to the 2020 Homecoming festivities.
Atchison volleyball competed against Basehor-Linwood that Thursday in their its throwback uniforms.
