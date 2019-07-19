Ms. Hildman —

Mrs. Deware —

Advanced Algebra

Loose leaf paper

If not using iPad for notes — 3 ring binder

Highlighters

Pencils

Graph Paper

Mrs. Deware —

Geometry

Folder with brads

Highlighters

Pencils/stylus

Compass

Small protractor (4 inches wide or smaller)

Mrs. Nigus —

English

My class will need:

Notebook specifically for English

Black or blue pen, pencils

Highlighters (any color)

Folder specifically for English

Mrs. Lindsey —

Chemistry/Physics

TI-30X IIS scientific calculator

Mrs. Anthony —

Spanish

Pocket Folder with Brackets

Notebook

Mr. Smith —

Woodworking

Red Pencil (they write with red lead)

Mr. Nigus-

Science/Social Studies

Spiral Notebook

Pens/ Pencils / Colored Pencils

Durable Folder 2 pocket

Poster Board

9th-grade Supplies

7 Folders — No Fasteners

Pencils

Highlighters

2-3 Spiral Notebooks

3-5 Packages of Notecards

1-2 poster boards

1 Folder with Fasteners

Mr. Crouse —

U.S. History/Psychology

Black Pens

Colored Pencils

3 Subject Spiral Notebook

Glue Sticks

Small scissors

Mrs. Hanzel, Mr. Hanzel

and Mr. Schlanker’s classes

1-1 Subject Notebook

1 Box of colored pencils

1 package of glue sticks

1-2 pocket folder

Mrs. Beien —

A Plus

Spiral Notebook or Loose Leaf paper and

1-inch binder

Pens/Pencil

Mr. Harris —

All Classes

1-2 Inch 3 Ring Binder

Loose Leaf Paper

Pencils

Mr. Supple —

All Classes

2 inch 3 Ring Binder

Pencils

Loose leaf paper

Scientific calculator (suggested)

Loose graph paper

Mrs. Tschauder —

All Classes

Notebook

Folder with tabs for loose leaf paper

Loose Leaf Paper

Pencils

Basic calculator

Mr. Lillie —

All Classes

Spiral Notebook

Colored Pencils

2 pocket folder

Miss Coco —

ACT Prep and

Integrated Algebra

2-inch Binder

Pencils

Mr. Hall and Mr. Watkins —

PE classes

Tennis Shoes

Shorts/Sweats

T-shirt

Mr Stillwell —

Business Essential

1 Spiral Notebooks

Pens/Pencils

Mr. Stillwell —

Personal Finance

1-2 inch 3 Ring Binder

Mr. Stillwell —

Youth Entrepreneurship

1-2 inch 3 Ring Binder

Mrs. Pickman —

Biology

Colored Pencils or Colored Markers

Stylus for writing on iPad

Pencils

Notebook or Binder with Loose Leaf Paper

Miss. Whyte —

Band

Black Socks

Pencils

Plastic Folder with Brads

Miss Fields —

All Classes

3 ring binder

Spiral notebook

Miss Bartels —

English I/English III

1-2 inch 3 ring binder

Notebook or paper

Writing Utensils

Notecards

Matthias —

All Classes

notebook

black or blue pen, pencils

notecards

folder

3 ring binder

Mrs. Ellerman —

All Classes

notebook

black or blue pen, pencils

folder

3 ring binder

