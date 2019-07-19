Ms. Hildman —
All Classes
Notebook
Binder
Pencil
Folder
Highlighters
Mrs. Deware —
Advanced Algebra
Loose leaf paper
If not using iPad for notes — 3 ring binder
Highlighters
Pencils
Graph Paper
Mrs. Deware —
Geometry
Folder with brads
Highlighters
Pencils/stylus
Compass
Small protractor (4 inches wide or smaller)
Mrs. Nigus —
English
My class will need:
Notebook specifically for English
Black or blue pen, pencils
Highlighters (any color)
Folder specifically for English
Mrs. Lindsey —
Chemistry/Physics
TI-30X IIS scientific calculator
Mrs. Anthony —
Spanish
Pocket Folder with Brackets
Notebook
Mr. Smith —
Woodworking
Red Pencil (they write with red lead)
Mr. Nigus-
Science/Social Studies
Spiral Notebook
Pens/ Pencils / Colored Pencils
Durable Folder 2 pocket
Poster Board
9th-grade Supplies
7 Folders — No Fasteners
Pencils
Highlighters
2-3 Spiral Notebooks
3-5 Packages of Notecards
1-2 poster boards
1 Folder with Fasteners
Mr. Crouse —
U.S. History/Psychology
Black Pens
Colored Pencils
3 Subject Spiral Notebook
Glue Sticks
Small scissors
Mrs. Hanzel, Mr. Hanzel
and Mr. Schlanker’s classes
1-1 Subject Notebook
1 Box of colored pencils
1 package of glue sticks
1-2 pocket folder
Mrs. Beien —
A Plus
Spiral Notebook or Loose Leaf paper and
1-inch binder
Pens/Pencil
Mr. Harris —
All Classes
1-2 Inch 3 Ring Binder
Loose Leaf Paper
Pencils
Mr. Supple —
All Classes
2 inch 3 Ring Binder
Pencils
Loose leaf paper
Scientific calculator (suggested)
Loose graph paper
Mrs. Tschauder —
All Classes
Notebook
Folder with tabs for loose leaf paper
Loose Leaf Paper
Pencils
Basic calculator
Mr. Lillie —
All Classes
Spiral Notebook
Colored Pencils
2 pocket folder
Miss Coco —
ACT Prep and
Integrated Algebra
2-inch Binder
Pencils
Mr. Hall and Mr. Watkins —
PE classes
Tennis Shoes
Shorts/Sweats
T-shirt
Mr Stillwell —
Business Essential
1 Spiral Notebooks
Pens/Pencils
Mr. Stillwell —
Personal Finance
1-2 inch 3 Ring Binder
Mr. Stillwell —
Youth Entrepreneurship
1-2 inch 3 Ring Binder
Mrs. Pickman —
Biology
Colored Pencils or Colored Markers
Stylus for writing on iPad
Pencils
Notebook or Binder with Loose Leaf Paper
Miss. Whyte —
Band
Black Socks
Pencils
Plastic Folder with Brads
Miss Fields —
All Classes
3 ring binder
Spiral notebook
Miss Bartels —
English I/English III
1-2 inch 3 ring binder
Notebook or paper
Writing Utensils
Notecards
Matthias —
All Classes
notebook
black or blue pen, pencils
notecards
folder
3 ring binder
Mrs. Ellerman —
All Classes
notebook
black or blue pen, pencils
folder
3 ring binder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.