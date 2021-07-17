These supplies should be replaced as they are used.
Additional supplies may be requested later.
Please put child’s name on all supplies.
All Grades
Lace up tennis shoes for PE class
Ticonderoga Brand pencils are preferred for latex allergy reasons
Optional: Water bottle
Preschool
Large book bag (not on rollers)
1 box Ziploc sandwich or quart size bags
2 toothbrushes
1 tube kids toothpaste
2 boxes Crayola crayons — 8 pack (not 24 pack)
1 Crayola watercolor paints
1 box Crayloa washable markers (8 count)
2 Elmer’s glue sticks
2 vinyl pocket folders (not paper folders)
1 three ring binder, 1 inch
2 spiral notebooks, wide lined
Please don’t put names on preschool supplies.
Kindergarten
1 large book bag
1 vinyl kindergarten mat
1 box large washable Crayola markers (8 colors)
1 Prang® or Crayola watercolor paints, 8 colors
8 glue sticks
1 pkg. (4 ct. min) large black Expo dry erase markers
1 box quart size Ziploc bags
1 box gallon size Ziploc bags
1 pkg (24 count) yellow #2 pencils
1 headphones/ear buds
2 vinyl pocket folders (for SFA — not paper folders)
First Grade
Book bag
Regular #2 pencils (24 packs) — Ticonderoga Brand preferred
2 large erasers (pink pearl type)
2 boxes crayons, 24 count
1 hard plastic pencil box, 5 1/2” x 8”
6 glue sticks (Elmers brand)
1 box gallon size Ziploc bags
1 box quart size Ziploc bags
1 Mead stage 3 primary journal
4 dry erase markers (Expo chisel tip black)
1 headphones/earbuds
4 vinyl pocket folders (for SFA)
Please don’t put names on first grade supplies.
Second Grade
Book bag
4 large glue sticks
2 large erasers (pink pearl type)
1 boxes markers (washable)
2 boxes crayons (24 regular)
2 regular #2 pencils (24 packs) — Ticonderoga Brand preferred
1 hard plastic pencil box
4 spiral notebooks (wide line, 70 count each)
1 box Ziploc bags (last name A-H gallon size, I-P quart size, Q-Z snack size)
4 black Sanford expo dry erase markers
Child scissors
Headphones (no earbuds)
4 vinyl pocket folders (for SFA & Homeroom)
Swimming suit for 2nd semester (for YMCA swim class)
Please don’t put names on second grade supplies.
Third Grade
Book bag
2 large erasers
1 pkg. looseleaf notebook paper
4 large glue sticks
Colored pencils or crayons 24 count
Scissors
Pencil bag or box
4 dry erase markers (black)
Washable color markers — 8 count
2 regular #2 pencils (24 packs) — Ticonderoga Brand (no mechanical)
2 one subject notebooks (wide-line)
3 pocket folders, horizontal pockets (no brads)
1 pkg. highlighters
1 box gal. size Ziploc bags (girls)
1 box sandwich size Ziploc bags (boys)
1 one inch 3-ring binder
2 sets headphones
1 baroque soprano recorder
No Trapper Keepers®
Fourth Grade
Book bag
Scissors
2 large glue sticks
1 bottle Elmer’s glue
2 highlighters (different colors)
1 pack pencil top erasers
2 pink pearl erasers
1 pencil bag or box
Crayons (24 count)
1 pack of colored pencils
Washable color markers (8 count)
1 pkg. notebook filler paper (wide line)
6 plastic folders with pockets and brads
1 three subject notebook
3 spiral notebooks, non-perforated (wide-line, 70 pages)
2 regular #2 pencils (24 packs) — Ticonderoga Brand preferred
2 packs dry erase markers (skinny or regular)
1 box quart size storage bags
Headphones that cover ears — not earbuds
1 baroque soprano recorder
No Trapper Keepers®
Fifth Grade
Book bag
Scissors
2 large erasers (pink pearl type)
4 glue sticks
2 regular #2 pencils (24 packs) — Ticonderoga Brand preferred
1 pack pencil top erasers
Colored pencils or crayons (NO markers)
1 pkg. notebook filler paper (wide line only)
1 pencil bag or pencil box
4 dry erase markers
1 box quart size storage bags (girls)
1 box gallon size storage bags (boys)
1 four pack multi-colored highlighters
1-2 sets of headphones (over the ears)
1 baroque soprano recorder
1 three subject notebook
3 spiral notebooks (1 green, 2 red)
6 plastic pocket folders with brads (1 of eachgreen, blue, purple, your choice, 2-black)
