These supplies should be replaced as they are used.
Additional supplies may be requested later.
Preschool
Large book bag (not on rollers)
1 box gallon size Ziploc bags
2 toothbrushes & 1 tube kids toothpaste
2 boxes crayons — 8 pack (not 24 pack)
1 watercolor paints, 8 colors
1 box large washable markers (8 count)
2 glue sticks
3 vinyl pocket folders
Please DO put names on supplies.
Kindergarten
1 large book bag
1 vinyl mat
1 box large washable Crayola markers (8 colors)
1 Prang®/or Crayola Watercolor Paints, 8 colors
8 glue sticks
1 package (4 count min) large Expo Dry Erase Markers
1 box ziploc bags (gallon or quart size)
1 pkg (24 count) #2 pencils
1 Composition Notebook
2 vinyl pocket folders (for SFA — not paper folders)
Please DO put names on supplies.
First Grade
Book bag
24 regular #2 pencils — plain, Ticonderoga brand
2 large erasers (pink pearl type)
2 boxes crayons, 24 count
1 hard plastic pencil box, 5 1/2” x 8”
6 glue sticks (Elmers brand)
1 box snack size Ziploc bags (all)
1 box quart size Ziploc bags (boys)
1 box gallon size Ziploc bags (girls)
1 Mead Stage 3 Primary Journal
3 dry erase markers (Expo Chisel Tip Black)
4 vinyl pocket folders (for SFA)
Please DO NOT put names on supplies.
Second Grade
Book bag
8 large glue sticks
4 large erasers (pink pearl type)
4 oz. Elmer’s glue
Markers (washable)
Crayons (24 regular)
2 boxes regular #2 pencils — Ticonderoga Brand
1 hard plastic pencil box
4 spiral notebooks (wide line, 70 count each)
1 box ziploc bags (last name A-H gallon size, I-P quart size, Q-Z snack size)
1 pkg. Black Sanford Expo dry erase markers
Child scissors
4 vinyl pocket folders (for SFA & Homeroom)
Swimming suit for second semester (for YMCA Swim Class)
Swim Cap (optional)
Please DO NOT put names on supplies.
Third Grade
Book bag
2 large erasers
1 pkg. looseleaf notebook paper
2 large glue sticks
Colored pencils or crayons 24 count
Scissors
pencil bag or box
4 dry erase markers (black)
Washable color markers – 8 count
2 24 packs regular #2 pencils — Ticonderoga Brand (no mechanical)
4 1 subject notebooks (wide-line)
5 pocket folders, horizontal pockets (no brads) (red, blue, yellow, green, orange)
1 package highlighters
1 box gallon size Ziploc bags (girls)
1 box sandwich size Ziploc bags (boys)
1 one inch 3-ring binder
1 set ear buds
2 vinyl pocket folders (for SFA)
No Trapper Keepers ®
1 Baroque Soprano
Recorder
Please DO put names on supplies.
Fourth Grade
Book bag
Scissors
4 large glue sticks
1 bottle Elmer’s glue
2 highlighters (different colors)
2 packs pencil top erasers
2 pink pearl erasers
1 pencil bag or box
Crayons (24 count)
Washable color markers (8 count)
2 package notebook filler paper (wide line)
No Trapper Keepers ®
6 plastic folders with pockets and brads
4 spiral notebooks, non-perforated (wide-line, 70 pages)
2 — 24 packs regular #2 pencils (Ticonderoga Brand preferred)
6 black dry erase markers (Expo brand preferred)
1 box quart size storage bags (boys)
1 box gallon size storage bags (girls)
3 composition notebooks
Headphones that cover ears – not earbuds
1 Baroque Soprano Recorder
Please DO put names on supplies.
Fifth Grade
Book bag
Scissors
2 large erasers (pink pearl type)
6 glue sticks
24 regular #2 pencils (Ticonderoga Brand preferred)
1 pack pencil top erasers
colored pencils (NO markers)
2 pkg. notebook filler paper (wide line only)
1 cloth pencil bag
2 boxes dry erase markers (black-wide line)
1 box quart size storage bags (girls)
1 box gallon size storage bags (boys)
2 pencil sharpeners
1 set headphones (over the ears)
100% white cotton T-shirt (Adult S — XL for art)
1 Baroque Soprano Recorder
5 spiral notebooks (1 of each- green, blue, red, purple, yellow)
7 plastic pocket folders with brads (1 of each- green, blue, red, purple, yellow, 2-black)
No Trapper Keepers ®
All Grades
Lace up tennis shoes for PE Class
Ticonderoga Brand pencils are preferred for latex allergy reasons
