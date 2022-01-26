Tiger
3.49-3.0
Makayla Crossland
Jackson Eckert
Zoey Flory
Kain Koontz
Austin Mount-Lee
Chance Wilson
Emilee Wingo
Ruby Wingo
Tiger
3.49-3.0
Quinton Allison
Ryleigh Anderson
Taygen Boyce
Addison Crockett
Boomer Foster
Carmella Hewitt
James Hoffman
Madison Martin
Hunter McRae
Raul Melara
Nathan Palmer
Ava Speer
Teagan Stone
Tiger
3.49-3.0
Robert Burge
Kannon Crossland
Jared Eckert
Stephan Feek
Madeline Forant
Triston Hewitt
Noah Medeiros
Gabriel Moulden
Evan Sinclair
Danica Worley
Tiger
3.49-3.0
Madison Acheson
Michela Brown
Lauren Courter
Taylor Keimig
Emma Lanter
Nadia Noor
Ellie Speer
Avery Sutley
Josie Sutley
Jeston Vessar
Vincent Webb
Tiger
3.49-3.0
Jordan Caplinger
Bailey Elias
Rylee Jennings
Korin Kimmi
Aiden Lott
Benjamin Rush
Emme Smith
Bradly Stanley
Rena Vessar
Matthew Worley
Tiger
3.49-3.0
Lauren Hall
Ryan Keith
Lane Mullins
Jacqueline Owens
Kassandra Reynolds
Aaron Ricketts
Mason Scholz
Principal
3.99-3.5
Tierney Begesse
Madison Besette
Trinity Brooks
Addalynn Compton
Brianna Douthitt-Vanderkolk
Cody Falk
Evan Falk
MaKynna Gerardy
Benjamin Handke
Joseph Jessip
Hailey Kautz
Natasha Noor
Christian Simmers
Lauren Smith
Grant Swendson
Cora-Bella Tull
Elijah Webb
Principal
3.99-3.5
Harrison Bare
Aaron Fassnacht
Kaydeece Fultz
Alejandra Guzman
Kenna Joice
Helina Kautz
Tessa McAlexander
Adeline McManus
Trinity Sigmon
Principal
3.99-3.5
Caden Behrnes
Averee DePoy
Anna Falk
Mackenzie Scholz
Haleigh Trichel
Trinity Williams
Principal
3.99-3.5
Natalie Donaldson
Payton Teel
Emma Ramirez
Adrian Worthington
Principal
3.99-3.5
Kreyton Bauerle
Melany Donaldson
Keaton Henning
Brodie McAlexander
Taylinn Merkle
Natalie Navinskey
Addison Schletzbaum
Piper Schuh
Conner Simmers
Principal
3.99-3.5
Landon Brown
Kelcei Clem
Alieta Cluck
Kieran Courter
Dalton Gerardy
Cayden Hollands
Audrey Kimmi
Keegan Lott
Liliane Smith
7th Grade
Straight A's
4.00
Brooks Goodpasture
Ava Handke
RyAnn Jennings
Peyton Keimig
Addison Potts
Jayden Simmers
Luke Smith
Khali Williams
8th Grade
Straight A's
4.00
Max Bottorff
Ethan Brooks
Audrey Brown
Avery Gilliland
Ashton Neill
Bryn Wagner
9th Grade
Straight A's
4.00
McKinzee Bauerle
Rebekah Caplinger
Avery Handke
Parker Harris
Brylyn Jolly
Gracie Kimmi
Carmen LaHue
Easton Schletzbaum
Leah Wilson
10th Grade
Straight A's
4.00
Madelyn Julo
Victoria Park
Hannah Simmers
Emma Speer
11th Grade
Straight A's
4.00
Elaina Pantle
Emili Postma
12th Grade
Straight A's
4.00
Maci Behrnes
Ashtyn Jolly
Daniel Martin
Caleb Miller
Allyson Peterson
Trace Swendson
