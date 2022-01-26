ACCHS Logo

Tiger

3.49-3.0

Makayla Crossland

Jackson Eckert

Zoey Flory

Kain Koontz

Austin Mount-Lee

Chance Wilson

Emilee Wingo

Ruby Wingo

Tiger

3.49-3.0

Quinton Allison

Ryleigh Anderson

Taygen Boyce

Addison Crockett

Boomer Foster

Carmella Hewitt

James Hoffman

Madison Martin

Hunter McRae

Raul Melara

Nathan Palmer

Ava Speer

Teagan Stone

Tiger

3.49-3.0

Robert Burge

Kannon Crossland

Jared Eckert

Stephan Feek

Madeline Forant

Triston Hewitt

Noah Medeiros

Gabriel Moulden

Evan Sinclair

Danica Worley

Tiger

3.49-3.0

Madison Acheson

Michela Brown

Lauren Courter

Taylor Keimig

Emma Lanter

Nadia Noor

Ellie Speer

Avery Sutley

Josie Sutley

Jeston Vessar

Vincent Webb

Tiger

3.49-3.0

Jordan Caplinger

Bailey Elias

Rylee Jennings

Korin Kimmi

Aiden Lott

Benjamin Rush

Emme Smith

Bradly Stanley

Rena Vessar

Matthew Worley

Tiger

3.49-3.0

Lauren Hall

Ryan Keith

Lane Mullins

Jacqueline Owens

Kassandra Reynolds

Aaron Ricketts

Mason Scholz

Principal

3.99-3.5

Tierney Begesse

Madison Besette

Trinity Brooks

Addalynn Compton

Brianna Douthitt-Vanderkolk

Cody Falk

Evan Falk

MaKynna Gerardy

Benjamin Handke

Joseph Jessip

Hailey Kautz

Natasha Noor

Christian Simmers

Lauren Smith

Grant Swendson

Cora-Bella Tull

Elijah Webb

Principal

3.99-3.5

Harrison Bare

Aaron Fassnacht

Kaydeece Fultz

Alejandra Guzman

Kenna Joice

Helina Kautz

Tessa McAlexander

Adeline McManus

Trinity Sigmon

Principal

3.99-3.5

Caden Behrnes

Averee DePoy

Anna Falk

Mackenzie Scholz

Haleigh Trichel

Trinity Williams

Principal

3.99-3.5

Natalie Donaldson

Payton Teel

Emma Ramirez

Adrian Worthington

Principal

3.99-3.5

Kreyton Bauerle

Melany Donaldson

Keaton Henning

Brodie McAlexander

Taylinn Merkle

Natalie Navinskey

Addison Schletzbaum

Piper Schuh

Conner Simmers

Principal

3.99-3.5

Landon Brown

Kelcei Clem

Alieta Cluck

Kieran Courter

Dalton Gerardy

Cayden Hollands

Audrey Kimmi

Keegan Lott

Liliane Smith

7th Grade

Straight A's

4.00

Brooks Goodpasture

Ava Handke

RyAnn Jennings

Peyton Keimig

Addison Potts

Jayden Simmers

Luke Smith

Khali Williams

8th Grade

Straight A's

4.00

Max Bottorff

Ethan Brooks

Audrey Brown

Avery Gilliland

Ashton Neill

Bryn Wagner

9th Grade

Straight A's

4.00

McKinzee Bauerle

Rebekah Caplinger

Avery Handke

Parker Harris

Brylyn Jolly

Gracie Kimmi

Carmen LaHue

Easton Schletzbaum

Leah Wilson

10th Grade

Straight A's

4.00

Madelyn Julo

Victoria Park

Hannah Simmers

Emma Speer

11th Grade

Straight A's

4.00

Elaina Pantle

Emili Postma

12th Grade

Straight A's

4.00

Maci Behrnes

Ashtyn Jolly

Daniel Martin

Caleb Miller

Allyson Peterson

Trace Swendson

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.