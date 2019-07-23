Preschool Supplies and Kindergarten Supplies
1 set 8 count markers Book bag, no wheels
2 sets 8 count crayons PE shoes
2 boxes of Kleenex 3 boxes Crayola basic crayons – 8 count
2 containers baby wipes 2 boxes Crayola basic broad tip markers
2 containers disinfecting wipes 2 big pink erasers
2 large glue sticks 1 pencil pouch with metal zipper
1 bottle of liquid glue 1 — one subject spiral notebook wide rule
1 pair of scissors 2 – two pocket portfolio folders w/ prongs
1 box zip lock bags quart size 1 bottle of liquid glue
4 pack of play-doh 2 large glue sticks
1 change of clothes in gallon size bag labeled with name 4 pack of play-doh
1 pkg. disinfecting wipes (boys only)
1 pkg. baby wipes (girls only)
1 change of clothes in a gallon size bag labeled with name
First Grade Supplies and Second Grade Supplies
Book bag, no wheels Book bag, no wheels
3 large boxes of Kleenex 2 large boxes of Kleenex
3 large glue sticks 2 large glue sticks
1 pair of scissors 1 pair of scissors
3 large pink erasers 2 large pink erasers
1 – 5x8 plastic pencil box 1 – 5x8 plastic pencil box
1 clear pencil box 1 pkg. yellow or green highlighters
1 set of headphones – no ear buds 1 set of headphones or pair of ear buds
2 pkg. colored pencils – no twistable 1 pkg. colored pencils
1 box quart zip lock bags – last name A-L 1 box quart zip lock bags – girls only
1 box gallon zip lock bags – last name M-Z 1 box gallon zip lock bags – boys only
1 pkg. baby wipes 1 pkg. baby wipes – last name A-L
2 boxes of 16 or 24 crayons 1 pkg. disinfecting wipes – last name M-Z
1 pkg. of 8 basic markers – broad tip 1 box of 16 crayons – bold colors
2 – two pocket portfolio folders with prongs Black expo dry erase markers – 4 count
2 wide-ruled 1 subject spiral notebooks – no black 2 – two pocket portfolio folders w/ prongs
Avery Durable 1 ½” three ring binder w/front pocket 2 wide-ruled 1 subject spiral notebooks
First grade has an abundance of pencils & dry erase markers 1 – 12” wooden ruler w/ metric & standard
We do not require any at this time. 12 — No. 2 pencils (prefer Dixon)–NO mechanical pencil
Third Grade Supplies and
Fourth Grade Supplies
Book bag, no wheels Book bag, no wheels
36 — No. 2 pencils – no mechanical pencils 36 — No. 2 pencils – no mechanical pencils
4 large pink erasers 2 large pink erasers
1 box 24 count bold color crayons 2 pkgs pencil top erasers
1 – 5x8 plastic pencil box 1 – 5x8 plastic pencil box
2 yellow highlighters 2 yellow highlighters
4 large glue sticks 4 large glue sticks
1 pair of scissors 1 pair of scissors
2 pkgs. colored pencils 2 pkgs. colored pencils
1 – 12” wooden ruler w/ metric & standard 1 pkg. washable markers
1 set of headphones or pair of ear buds 1 set of headphones or pair of ear buds
Black expo dry erase markers – 4 count Black expo dry erase markers – 4 count
5 – two pocket portfolio folders 5 – two pocket portfolio folders
2 pkgs. wide ruled notebook paper – 70 1 pkg. wide ruled notebook paper — 70
4 wide-ruled 1 subject spiral notebooks 4 wide-ruled 1 subject spiral notebooks
1 large box kleenex 1 large box kleenex – girls only
1 box quart ziplock bags – girls only 1 box quart ziplock bags – girls only
1 box gallon ziplock bags – boys only 1 box gallon ziplock bags – boys only
1 pkg. disinfecting wipes 1 pkg. disinfecting wipes – boys only
Fifth and Sixth Grade Supplies
Book bag, no wheels
1 drawstring bag
1 — Trapper Keeper w/ pencil bag
2 pkg. wide ruled notebook paper
3 pocket folders P.E. classes require a pair of non-marking tennis
3 large pink erasers shoes to be kept in their locker at school.
1 fine tip black sharpie marker
2 highlighters
2 pkg. colored pencils
3 large glue sticks
1 small liquid glue
4 red pens
4 thin tip dry erase markers
1 – 8 count pkg. fine tipped markers
12 mechanical pencils with lead or 12 standard No. 2 pencils
2 composition notebooks
3 wide ruled 3 subject notebooks
1 large box Kleenex (5th grade only)
1 pkg. disinfecting wipes (6th grade only)
1 set of headphones or pair of ear buds
One soft Chromebook carrier – optional
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.