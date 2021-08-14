Last year the American Legion made the decision to cancel what would have been its 83rd session of Kansas Boys State, because of Covid. This year the American Legion will hold the week-long event but have changed the date from the first week in June to the first week in August.
The session ran from August 1 -7, in Manhattan, Kansas at Kansas State University.
Atchison post number six sent two young men from Atchison High School.
Ethan Matthias, son of Mark and Heather Matthias, Hayden Bindel, son of David and Angela Bindel, and a young man from Maur Hill-Mount Academy. Patrick Madden, son of Jim and Jennifer Madden. The Legion knows they will do a fine job of representing our community at Boys State.
These young men are were sponsored by the generous donations of Atchison merchants and organizations. Among them; MGP, The Elks, Blish-Mize, the Bank of Atchison, Exchange Bank, and the young men’s parents. The American Legion thanks them for their investment in these young people’s leadership.
