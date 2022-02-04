Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School is pleased to announce the candidates for 2021-22 King and Queen of Courts. Queen candidates are Audrey Kimmi, daughter of Jason & Lori Banks, and David Kimmi & Jenny Ellis; Ally Peterson, daughter of Greg and Lori Peterson; and Bailey Springstead, daughter of Wayne and Kristi Springstead. King candidates are Dalton Gerardy, son of Tim and Angie Gerardy; Ryan Keith, son of Randy Cattrell and Laura Reichart; and Lane Mullins, son of Ronnie and Jane Mullins. The crowning ceremony will take place Friday, February 11, 2022, in the ACCJSH Gym, at halftime of the boys’ varsity basketball game against McLouth.
