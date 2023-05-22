The 2023 class took their final step to finish their journey through Atchison High School during the school's graduation ceremony last Thursday evening.
The traditional Oak Leaves were presented at the ceremony as well.
"The Oak Leavs symbolize wisdom and strength," Atchison High School Principal Lacy Warren said. "They are placed at the front stage for our graduates to see and remember the wisdom and strength they have gained from Atchison High School."
Class secretary Brendon Martin reflected on how much changes life can deliver to anyone even throughout high school.
"In life, there is a lot of change," Martin said. "There is never a day when you don't change at least slightly and I hope that for every day for all of us, we change for the better."
Class Treasurer Elijah Smith talked about how dealing with the lockdown from Covid three years ago altered how much they appreciate each other's time and company.
"It was a good time for some but a depressing time for others," Smith said. "Most of us made it through those hard times, but others are still struggling with it today. Covid taught many of us that we needed each other more than we knew."
During her address, Kathryn Ross said the class had created bonds that are stronger than just friendships.
"We have not only created memories, but we have created one big family that we will carry with us for the rest of our lives," Ross said. "We will remember where we came from and be ready for whatever the world has in store for us."
President, Board of Education Carrie Sowers awarded the class their diplomas and Class President Skylar Bell read off each graduate's name.
Commented