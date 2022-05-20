The class of 2022 of Atchison High School held its graduation ceremony Thursday night in the high school's gymnasium.
The class is the first to graduate under the new Phoenix mascot with 86 students receiving their diplomas.
Despite enduring the Covid pandemic starting their sophomore year, they still had to face certain challenges throughout the school year in the late stages.
"As much as everyone wanted this to be a normal school year our students still had to come off the changes of the back end of a pandemic," Atchison High School Principal Lacey Warren said to the graduating class. "The class of 2022 has many strong personalities and beliefs, and Atchison High School won't be the same without you."
Class Secretary Katy Harris was the first of four students to speak at the commencement and said many of the hardships she has faced with her class has driven home the importance of getting an education.
"There have been ups and downs and even a pandemic, but we have survived and become stronger together," Harris said. "I'm leaving the school with a fond memory of four years in this building. I have struggled at times as well as others, but it has made me realize what is important to me; an education."
Class Treasurer Jared Parsons said he and his fellow class members will always cherish the memory of being from the same town and school.
"Although we will all go to different places and do different things with different people, we all come from the same place and we will remember that place especially when we think about today," Parsons said.
Class president Jeremiah Kelley touched on the diversity that is abundant in the class during his speech.
"The diversity in this room amazes me," Kelley said. "There are so many races. religions, cultures, and sexual orientations with us today. We have all been very welcoming to one another. The diversity and togetherness will be missed."
Class Vice President Rayne Berkhalter gave a motivational farewell speech before the students received their diplomas.
"Do not sell yourself short," Berkhalter said. "Do not listen to naysayers or the disbelief even you yourself have. Realize that anything you wish to do is within your reach if you let it be."
