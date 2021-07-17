Please keep in mind some of these items will need to be replenished throughout the school year.
Sixth Grade
1 spiral notebook
1 pkg. Loose leaf notebook paper
1 box of pencils
1 Pencil bag/box
1 personal pencil sharpener
Seventh Grade
1 small pkg. #2 pencils
1 personal pencil sharpener
1 subject notebook
1 Pencil box or bag
1 small pkg. of pens
Eighth Grade
5 pens (blue and black)
2 large erasers
1 box of pencils
1 Pencil bag (3 hole punched)
1 pkg. Loose leaf paper, wide ruled
1 Personal pencil sharpener
All Grades
Earbuds/headphones (these are needed for different activities throughout the year)
Large Trapper Keeper, zipper binder or Book Bag
1 Stylus pen for iPad (this item is just a recommendation not a necessity)
Additional items may be needed/requested throughout the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.