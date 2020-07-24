COVID-19 continues to be the main topic of discussion in the country. As July comes to an end, the discussion shifts to how the coronavirus is going to impact schools and colleges.
Highland Community College currently plans for its fall semester to begin on time on Aug. 20. The plan is to offer face-to-face and online classes. The fall semester is scheduled to end early on Nov. 24.
New students can register for classes on Aug. 4, and new student move-in is on Aug. 20.
HCC opened its doors back in early July and held face-to-face classes during the Summer Blitz session. Since then, 10 students and faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19 and HCC was forced to close its doors to the public on July 21.
In a press release on July 20, HCC shared how seriously officials have been taking the virus, along with plans to make campus even safer for the fall semester.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, Highland Community College has had students on-campus and attending our regional locations report possible symptoms of COVID-19,” the press release stated. “In every report, we have acted with an abundance of caution by quarantining/isolating staff and students that may have been closely exposed to the individuals experiencing symptoms. Courses have moved to Zoom or remote learning on HCC's main campus. Prior to the start of classes, the campus library and all classrooms on campus and at our regional locations were reconfigured to allow six feet between students.”
In terms of athletics, the NJCAA has moved most of the fall sports back to spring. Athletes are expected to be able to utilize this time with their coaches for conditioning, lifting and potential scrimmages to prepare for the spring sport season. HCC did announce that the cross country teams will be competing in the fall.
