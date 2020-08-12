Highland Community College has announced that it has been named the top 10 best nursing school in the state of Kansas.
According to www.nursingprocess.org; "The two-semester LPN to RN bridge program at Highland Community College Technical Center is designed to build upon your knowledge, skills, and experience as a licensed practical nurse. To apply for this 63-credit program, you need to hold an active LPN license. The curriculum includes 22-credits in nursing-specific courses such as LPN to RN transition, health assessment, and advanced nursing skills, advanced medical-surgical nursing, advanced mental health nursing, nurse as leader, high-risk maternal child nursing and professional nursing practicum. Post completion, students earn an associate degree in nursing and are well-prepared to take the NCLEX-RN exam."
