Washburn

Washburn University has announced its Spring 2021 Dean's List honorees. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

More than 800 students qualified for the Dean's List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.

Dean's List honorees include:

Cole Bottom of Horton

Kaitlyn Hampton of Atchison

Sara Johnson of Effingham

Kynnedi Knudson of Horton

Charles Holzhey of Denton

Samantha Hughes of Effingham

Holly Whetstine of Troy

Ashton Schrader of Lancaster

Andrea Stock of Troy

