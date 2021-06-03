Washburn University has announced its Spring 2021 Dean's List honorees. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
More than 800 students qualified for the Dean's List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.
Dean's List honorees include:
Cole Bottom of Horton
Kaitlyn Hampton of Atchison
Sara Johnson of Effingham
Kynnedi Knudson of Horton
Charles Holzhey of Denton
Samantha Hughes of Effingham
Holly Whetstine of Troy
Ashton Schrader of Lancaster
Andrea Stock of Troy
Also listed are local graduates from the class of 2021
Hailey McConnaughey of Cummings with a Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant
Holly Whetstine of Troy with a Associate of Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant
Jessica Cluck of Effingham with a Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology
Andrea Stock of Troy with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Katie Sullivan of Muscotah with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Chelsea Barnhardt of Winchester with a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work
