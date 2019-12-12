191214_atch_news_hunziger

Director Lucas Hunziger, HCC Technical Center, accepts the Carl Perkins award career and technical education reporting from Kansas Board of Regents.

 Photo courtesy of HCC Facebook

The Kansas Board of Regents recently recognized Director of Technical Education Lucas Hunziger, Highland Community College Technical Center, for excellence in Carl Perkins Career and Technical Education reporting.

The award is one of two presented in November in the state, recognizing reporting and dedication within Kansas educational institutions receiving Perkins funds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.