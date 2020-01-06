PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Park University, Parkville, Missouri, recently announced its list of Kansas City area graduates who earned their degrees of higher learning in December 2019.
An Atchison High School alumnus, Bryan Michael Miller earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Miller currently resides in Platte City, Missouri, according to the university’s press release. The students graduated Dec. 19, 2019.
